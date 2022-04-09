“We created an online archive to document Russia’s war crimes“. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister writes on Twitter, Dmytro Kuleba. “The evidence gathered of the atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine will ensure that these war criminals do not escape justice,” he adds, with the link to the site in English https://war.ukraine.ua/russia-war-crimes.

Meanwhile, in the usual message to the nation, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, asked that “like the Bucha massacre”, the missile attack that took place yesterday in Kramatorsk be considered in court as “many other Russian war crimes”. “All efforts in the world will be aimed at establishing every minute who did what, who gave the orders, where the rocket came from, who carried it, who gave the order and how the attack was coordinated,” he continued. Zelensky, assuring: “Responsibility is inevitable”.