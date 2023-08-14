The axis between Poland and Ukraine, which was consolidated with the beginning of the Russian invasion, cracks. The President of Poland Andrzej Duda confirmed that his country will continue to support Ukraine for the duration of the Russian invasion but, he pointed out, the Kiev authorities must understand that Poland too has its own “interests”. “We constantly support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, but our most important duty is to look after our country’s interests. Therefore, to protect the internal market and the EU market, we must start with us” , said Duda during an interview with the weekly ‘Sieci’.

He also criticized the use that the Ukrainian authorities are making of the statements of the Polish secretary of state, Marcin Przydacz, who reproached Kiev for his alleged lack of gratitude. “The minister did not want to support what our Ukrainian friends repeat every day in the media. ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you’, we hear it very often and we appreciate it, but we expect understanding on some issues from the Ukrainian authorities, we too we have our interests and duties,” Duda said.

The President of Poland admitted that the situation Ukrainians are experiencing is “peculiar” and for this reason it is sometimes necessary to remind them that, although it is understood that they are fighting, Poland also has its obligations towards its people.

The original reason for the friction between Warsaw and Kiev is linked to the embargo on Ukrainian wheat introduced by Warsaw and to Poland’s decision to maintain the blockade despite Brussels intending to lift it starting from 15 September.

Przydacz responded to Kiev’s grievances over Warsaw’s decision, declaring that Ukrainians “should begin to appreciate the role Poland has played in recent months”. This sentence was not liked by Kiev, which promptly summoned the Polish ambassador, Bartosz Cichocki, a measure replicated in the same way by Warsaw, which cited its Ukrainian counterpart, Vasil Zvarich.