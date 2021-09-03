The head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Yuriy Vitrenko, named a way to ensure the country’s energy security. It is reported by TASS…

In his opinion, agreements with European companies will be the best guarantee of maintaining gas transit through Ukraine when Nord Stream 2 is launched. He noted that Ukraine is currently awaiting consultations with Germany and the United States on the continuation of gas transit through the Ukrainian territory. It is clarified that negotiations on this issue should be organized by the German side. At the same time, if companies violate their obligations, Kiev will be able to appeal to European courts, Vitrenko added.

The guarantees that Ukraine needs are not papers signed by politicians, but contracts with European companies for transit through Ukraine Yuri Vitrenko head of the company “Naftogaz of Ukraine”

At the same time, Vitrenko clarified that he was not against extending the contract with Gazprom, but called it “not the most important task” of Kiev. At the same time, the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy called for the introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 in the event that there are no such contracts and if Gazprom continues to block third parties’ access to transit through Ukraine. In his opinion, this state of affairs will be proof of the use of the pipeline by the Russian company as a geopolitical weapon.

Vitrenko made a similar statement on September 1, during a working trip to the United States. Then he said that the project “can still be stopped.” In his opinion, the United States could impose sanctions against the pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG. Prior to that, Ukrainian politicians and public figures wrote a letter to US President Joe Biden with a request to prevent the launch of Nord Stream 2. The authors of the message reminded the American leader of his promise to be tough towards Russia. According to Ukrainian politicians, the United States should change its position and protect Ukraine and Europe from the influence of Moscow.

In turn, Biden promised to do this only if other states create energy problems for Ukraine. The head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called this position a “great victory”, but noted that this issue needs to be discussed further.

The State Duma questioned Ukraine’s ability to influence Nord Stream 2. According to the deputy Ruslan Balbek, the European Union will not destroy its economy because of the personal sympathies and antipathies of the heads of state. He also stressed that Nord Stream 2 is an economic project that should not be evaluated from a political point of view. “America cannot handle a conflict with Europe, and Ukraine is too tough,” the Russian politician is sure.

Construction of Nord Stream 2 began in 2016. The project is in the final stages of implementation. Opponents of the pipeline’s launch fear that Moscow will use it as an instrument of pressure. The Kremlin has repeatedly noted that Nord Stream 2 is an exclusively commercial project.

Earlier it became known that the Polish energy company PGNiG decided to sign an agreement with Energy Resources of Ukraine (“Energy Resources of Ukraine”). It assumes joint geological exploration for the prospecting and production of gas in Ukraine.