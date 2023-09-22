Ukrainian counteroffensive advances. According to the latest news today, September 22, 2023, “i Kiev armored vehicles are operating beyond the last Russian defensive line in the western Zaporizhzhia oblast“. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes this, adding that it is, however, “not yet able to assess whether the Ukrainian forces have completely broken through this Russian defensive layer. Geotagged footage released on September 21 indicates that Ukrainian armored vehicles have advanced south of Russian anti-tank ditches and ‘dragon’s teeth’ obstacles, which are part of a three-layer defense, and are engaged in limited fighting immediately to the west of Verbove (18 km south-east of Orikhiv)”.

“It is unclear, however, whether Ukrainian forces maintain these positions – the American analysts continue in their report – This is the first observed case of Ukrainian forces using armored vehicles beyond the Russian three-layer defense. The presence of Ukrainian armored vehicles beyond the last line of the current Russian defensive layer indicates that the Ukrainians have made their breach in the first two lines sufficiently secure.”

“Ukrainian forces likely suppressed Russian artillery and other anti-tank systems in the area, enough to push their vehicles forward. The Ukrainian ability to bring armored vehicles towards and through the most formidable Russian defenses intended to stopping them and using these vehicles near prepared Russian defensive positions are important signs of progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

Kiev: 274,950 Russian soldiers killed since the start of the war

Russia lost 480 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks to 274,950 since Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on February 24th. This was announced in the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to the Ukrainian military’s report, to date Russian losses would be 274,950 men, 4,644 tanks, 8,891 armored vehicles, 6,177 artillery systems, 785 multiple rocket launchers, 528 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, Russian forces have also lost 315 planes, 316 helicopters, 8,690 automotive equipment, 20 naval units and 4,858 drones.