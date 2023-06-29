Home page politics

In the counter-offensive, Ukraine failed to make any quick advances, and Russia defended itself vehemently. But the turning point in the Ukraine war could still come.

Zaporizhia – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy it said last week: The Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Ukraine war do not proceed like in a Hollywood film, the public’s expectations are too high.

And truly: Different than last fall, when Ukraine quickly recaptured occupied areas, the current counter-offensive seems to be progressing slowly. succeeded in the past few days Ukraine, although an important front breakthrough in the Kherson region. But overall, Ukraine only seems to be putting small pinpricks against the Russian defense at the moment. And that despite the fact that the Ukrainian army now has state-of-the-art weapons from the West at its disposal.

A Ukrainian soldier fires on Russian positions involved in the Ukraine war in the Donetsk region on June 23. © Genya Savilov/AFP

During the Ukraine war, Russia built massive defenses

What are the reasons for the halting course of the counter-offensive? Compared to the offensive in the fall, the Russians had plenty of time over the winter and rainy spring to build major defenses, according to a report by the New York Times. A “huge strip of minefields” protects the Russian defense line from Ukraine’s counter-offensive and forms a real “killing field for Ukrainian troops”. The Russian soldiers also dug themselves into “extended trenches”.

In addition, the terrain in the currently contested regions also offers difficult conditions for the attacker: the south-east of the Ukraine consists largely of wide, flat fields. There are hardly any hills or forests to hide.

Ukraine is at the mercy of Russia’s supremacy in the airspace

It is also currently easy for Russia to hit Ukrainian tanks from the air, according to well-known Ukrainian war reporter Ilia Ponomarenko, who reports to the independent news portal Kyiv Independent operates, in an interview with World. Ukraine lacks air defenses. It is currently almost completely at the mercy of the “Russian supremacy in the airspace”. From far behind the front line, Russia uses its fighter planes to launch glide bombs that Ukraine can hardly repel.

The result: tanks destroyed in rows. Loud New York Times are more than 15 percent of those supplied by the USA Bradley tanks already destroyedthere have also been several reports of bombed-out German Leopard tanks.

This would be different if Ukraine had F16 fighter jets at its disposal, the war reporter believes. Ukraine has long been demanding fighter jets from the West to better ward off Russian attacks.

Counter-offensive launched too late in the Ukraine war?

But Ukraine took too much time with its counter-offensive, criticizes Ponomarenko. The fact that the Ukrainian troops defended Bakhmut for so long gave the Russian army the opportunity to expand its defenses elsewhere. Western arms deliveries, which had been missing for a long time, did the rest.

However, Ponomarenko is not pessimistic about the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. Due to the “media hype” about the counter-offensive, the successes now seemed rather small. But Ukraine is still preparing for its offensive. The New York Times reports that Ukraine is currently probing various sectors of the front and trying to find weaknesses in the Russian defenses through small-scale attacks.

Breakthrough in counter-offensive in Ukraine war all of a sudden?

“All the smaller pinpricks that are being set will culminate at some point and then we will see the big breakthrough very suddenly,” predicts expert Ponomarenko. A gap in the Russian defenses could allow Ukrainian troops to suddenly flow into occupied areas and continue the reconquest there. According to the assessment of New York Times it is crucial how many tanks, armored vehicles and soldiers the Ukrainian army still has available by then.

War reporter Ponomarenko believes that the counteroffensive will last until the fall – until the rainy season starts again. In his opinion, Ukraine’s goal will be achieved when Russia’s land connection to Crimea is cut off.

That Ukraine in addition to the Russian occupied territories on the mainland since 2015 by Russia retake the occupied Crimean Peninsula, the war reporter considers unlikely. “But even if everything but Crimea is liberated, that would still be a huge victory.” (smu)