From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is faltering. The Pentagon is monitoring the situation – and talking about the next steps.

WASHINGTON DC – Many hopes were pinned on Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which began in June. The Ukrainian military, reinforced with western weapons and western training, was supposed to support the troops of the Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin drive out of occupied territories and a turn in the Ukraine war bring about. However, the long-awaited breakthrough is still a long way off. According to Washington officials, the counter-offensive will continue.

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Still no breakthrough against Putin’s army

Opposite the US newspaper political US Defense Department Pentagon officials said there has been little progress south of the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhia Oblast. And that despite the fact that Ukraine recently had thousands of additional soldiers there new attack against the Russian military had started. According to one official, progress can only be measured in hundreds of meters.

According to the officials, the counter-offensive is currently running in three axes with around 150,000 soldiers. But apparently Kiev is still holding a certain number of soldiers in reserve while the forces currently involved in the counteroffensive are scanning the Russian lines for weak points. However, these can be difficult to find. “They are still facing strong Russian resistance in – the second and third tiers of defense,” an official told the US newspaper.

USA send mobile air defense system to the front: counter-offensive probably into the winter

It looks like the bloody skirmishes between Russian and Ukrainian troops will continue for the next few months. Pentagon officials expect, according to the report politicso that the offensive will be continued in the course of the autumn. Combat operations well into the winter also seem possible.

Pentagon spokesman and Brigadier General Patrick Ryder recently admitted that the counteroffensive is proving difficult. “It is and will continue to be a tough fight for them,” he said. One reason for this may be the constantly changing tactics used by the Kremlin army. An adviser to the Ukrainian government shared political that Russian army minefields are still a problem, even after they have been cleared and a path opened for advancing Ukrainians. Because they would again lay mines behind the Ukrainian soldiers and thus try to surround them with them.

In any case, the United States at least wants to take action against Russian drones that threaten the Ukrainian counteroffensive. The “Vampire” anti-aircraft systems are coming loud political finally on the front line and providing Ukrainian troops with mobile protection from Moscow military drones. In addition, the Pentagon expects to announce a new support package for the Ukrainian army next week. In addition, soon – probably in September – the US-made M1 Abrams tanks are also due to arrive at the front. (bb)