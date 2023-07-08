The Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia is progressing more slowly than expected. This was recognized by the US Undersecretary of Defense, Colin Kahl. “It’s too early to judge how it’s going”, he then made it clear when speaking to the Pentagon with journalists, because – he explained – “they are still probing the Russian lines and Russian areas in search of weak points”. It was precisely the stalemate and the difficulties encountered by Kiev that convinced US President Joe Biden to approve the sending of cluster munitions, a turning point in support for Ukraine.

“A timely, large-scale and much-needed package of defense assistance from the United States. We are grateful to the American people and President Joseph Biden for the decisive steps that bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy and to democracy, victory about the dictatorship,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Increasing Ukraine’s defense capabilities will provide new tools to liberate our land and bring us closer to peace,” Zelensky explained.

In eastern Ukraine, the heart of the war, there have been no significant changes in the last few hours. “The fighting continues everywhere without the positions changing,” summed up Hanna Maliar, deputy defense minister of Kiev. Russian forces, in particular, reportedly failed to gain ground in the areas of Avdiivka, Marinka, Kupyansk, Lyman and Svatove. Ukrainian soldiers made breakthroughs in Bakhmut’s sector gaining “over a kilometre”. “The enemy is trapped in the city: our troops have made the movements of the Russians extremely difficult, it is essentially impossible for them to leave while the artillery exchange continues,” she added.