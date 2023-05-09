Home page politics

At the beginning of the week, Russia attacked several cities in Ukraine. The counter-offensive should be delayed again. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from May 8, 10:09 p.m.: According to the Russian occupation authorities in southern Ukraine, fresh rain has delayed the start of Kiev’s expected offensive. “Unstable wet weather has set in again. The ground has to be ten to twelve centimeters dry so that the technology can roll over it,” said the head of administration of the Moscow-controlled part of Zaporizhia, Yevgeny Balitsky, on Russian television on Monday. Nevertheless, the counter-offensive “could begin at any moment,” he warned.

Soldiers of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of the Zaporizhia region. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Russia apparently starts forced mobilization in occupied Mariupol

May 8 update at 6:26 p.m: In Mariupol, which is occupied by Russia, the forced mobilization of the inhabitants is apparently beginning. This is reported by the Kyiv Independent with reference to the city administration. “The conscription started in Mariupol. The occupiers are already looking for citizens who have not fulfilled their ‘conscription’. The enemy plans to draft the men by August. Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians,” exiled Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

Update from May 8, 3:38 p.m: “These recruits will probably be sent to the front sections in Ukraine, where the casualties are extremely high”: Moscow lures immigrants from Central Asia with high soldiers’ pay and a fast-track procedure for naturalization – and is at least partially successful. This is what British secret services estimate in their most recent Ukraine report, published by the Ministry of Defense in London.

Recruiters are in mosques and immigration centers. Accordingly, advance bonuses of the equivalent of 2165 euros and a salary of up to 3770 euros per month are offered. The aim is to win 400,000 volunteers for use in the aggressive war against Ukraine. Why is the Russian Defense Ministry trying so hard? “The authorities are almost certainly trying to delay any overt forced mobilization as long as possible in order to minimize domestic dissatisfaction,” the British statement said.

Apparently Moscow is desperately looking for recruits (symbol image). © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/IMAGO/SNA

New Russian attacks: Moscow launches further attacks in the Ukraine war

Update from May 8, 2:11 p.m.: Russia probably launched further attacks in the Ukraine war in the early afternoon. According to the regional military administration in Kherson, the region was hit. Russian advances are also said to have taken place in Stanislav. At least six civilians were injured, some seriously.

Update from May 8, 1:10 p.m.: Breather in the Ukraine war? At least the air alert was ended in large parts of the country – including in the capital Kiev. The warning of possible Russian air strikes only applies to the areas of Crimea and Luhansk.

Update from May 8, 2023, 12:30 p.m.: Kiev is apparently preparing for a new attack from Russia. According to information from Ukrainska Pravda the sirens wailed in the capital at 11.56 a.m. The population was instructed to go to air raid shelters. Air alarms were also raised in other cities around noon. According to the news portal, this is an indication that new rocket attacks are to be expected in the Ukraine war.

Russia attacks numerous parts of Ukraine

First report from May 8th, 2023: Kiev – Russia has again shelled Kiev in the Ukraine war. At least five people were injured in a Russian airstrike on the capital. This was reported by Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday morning (May 8). The attack was carried out in part with drones. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, it shot down 30 unmanned missiles.

Airstrikes were also reported from other parts of Ukraine during the war with Russia. According to the local authorities, a food warehouse caught fire in Odessa. The attack there was carried out with a Russian cruise missile of the type Ch-22.

A woman stands in front of a burning house in the Donetsk region amid the Ukraine war. © SERGEY SHESTAK/AFP

Russia launches airstrike on Kyiv

A total of ten areas in Ukraine are said to have been attacked during the night and early morning attacks. In addition to Kiev, another 126 cities or settlements are said to have been hit. 28 people were injured and three killed. This is reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Telegram channel.

Recordings that are said to have come from Kiev document the massive destruction of the city during the Ukraine war. Footage from Susplina, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, shows a skyscraper where three floors were hit. The broadcaster had published a video of the building on Twitter.

Czech Republic warns Kyiv

As a result of the attacks by Russia over the weekend, Petr Pavel sent an urgent warning to Kiev on Sunday (May 7). According to the Czech President, Ukraine has lost the element of surprise in its spring offensive. This is reported by the British newspaper Guardian. Pavel is a retired general and was formerly NATO’s top military adviser. According to the Czech president and highly decorated war hero, Ukraine still lacks the means for a successful counter-offensive in the fight against Russia, despite Western aid. “Apparently they still feel, not all [notwendigen Mittel zu] have to launch a successful operation,” Pavel told the Guardian. Kiev would have to prepare for “terrible losses” and could not afford a failure of the operation.

Capital Kyiv: data and facts

Surname Kyiv Resident 2.884 million founding 6th to 9th centuries mayor Vitaly Klitschko

The Ukrainian troops and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can at least hope for supplies. The EU states also agreed at the weekend to send more ammunition to Kiev for the Ukraine war.

The next incident involving Russian warplanes also occurred over the Black Sea over the weekend. This time, a Polish machine on duty for the EU agency Frontex reported the approach of a SU-35 machine. (dil with agencies)