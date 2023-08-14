Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

In southern Ukraine, Ukraine could soon be in a strategically advantageous position. Russia is concerned about the presence on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Cherson – The Dnipro Delta in the south of the Ukraine has long been contested. Since the Liberation of the western part of the Kherson region the Armed Forces of Ukraine repeatedly carry out smaller special operations on the east bank and the islands of the Dnipro. However, there was no permanent presence here until recently.

In the meantime, the position of the Ukrainian troops on the banks of the Dnipro is said to have been consolidated, like that Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported. The think tank from the USA bases its statements on several reports by Russian military bloggers. Previously, the Ukrainian troops had managed to break through the Russian defense line. But why is a presence on the Dnipro so crucial?

A soldier from a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) unit patrolling areas near the Dnipro River. (Archive photo) © ITAR-TASS/Imago

Key point for offensive against Russia: Dnipro can become a gateway for Ukraine

The line of attachment of Russia in the eastern part of Kherson Oblast, is designed to be able to repel attacks from the north, like this ZDF reported. Should Ukraine succeed in launching an offensive across the Dnipro, Ukrainian troops would hit the fortifications from the west.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Even a small advance by the Ukrainian armed forces could severely affect Russia’s supply routes in the region, according to Christian Mölling, research director of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP). ZDF. But how far is Ukraine from such a blow?

Russia worried: Ukraine is said to have taken up positions at an important point

Even if the armed forces of Ukraine have been able to consolidate their presence on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in the Kherson region compared to previous actions, an offensive in this area currently seems rather unlikely, according to the assessment of the ISW. This would require a so-called bridgehead, which would allow the armed forces to cross the river with larger numbers of troops and with heavy weapons.

Dnipro facts Length: 2201km Flows through the following countries: Belarus, Ukraine, Russia Mouth: Black Sea

“The reported Ukrainian presence on the left bank of the Dnipro River is unlikely to be a beachhead. At least not yet,” writes Georg Barros, analyst for Ukraine and Russia issues ISW via twitter. However, the institute currently assumes that Russia is very concerned about permanent Ukrainian positions in this area.

Fierce fighting broke out in the region only in July, when Ukrainian troops attacked Russian positions with speedboats. The Rupture of the Kachowka Dam, a month earlier, had briefly ended Ukrainian actions in the area. (Lucas Maier)