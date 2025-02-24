The president of the Commission, together with António Costa, Pedro Sánchez and the Prime Minister of Canada visit kyiv to give their support in front of Trump and Putin

02/24/2025



Ukraine could join the European Union Before 2030 if the country continues with its reforms to the current rhythm and quality, the president of the European Commission told kyiv on Monday, Ursula von der Leyen.

«I really appreciate the political will that exists. I would even say that the process based on the merit of Ukraine, if it continues at that rate and with that quality, maybe it could arrive before 2030, ”said Von der Leyen.

The president of the EU Council, António CostaHe added that adhesion to the EU would be the most important security guarantee for the future of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen and Costa have been received on Monday in kyiv by the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenskitogether with the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchezand the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeauwho have come to express their support for Ukraine against the plans of Donald Trump to approach Russia end the war without having its western partners or Ukraine.









