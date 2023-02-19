Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

A US general explains what weapons Ukraine needs to truly defeat Russia on the battlefield.

Munich – While Vice President Kamala Harris is giving speeches at the security conference (Siko) in Munich, the military and politicians are coming together behind closed doors with one goal: to discuss how to proceed in the Ukraine war. The US is Ukraine’s biggest supporter in its fight against Russia. However, if Kiev is actually to be put in a position to achieve victory, the western partners would have to increase their arms supplies.

At least that’s what Christopher Cavoli, US Army general and NATO commander, said. According to the US news portal political Cavoli is said to have informed members of the US Congress in a secret meeting about which weapons Ukraine has for its fight against Russia need. At this meeting, Cavoli was asked whether, for example, F16 fighter jets, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been demanding for weeks, would enable Ukraine to win the war against Russia. The general’s succinct answer: “Yes.” This was confirmed loudly political five present independently of each other.

These weapons could make the difference in the Ukraine war

However, according to Cavoli, the delivery of F16 fighter jets is only one of the conditions for a victory in Kiev Ukraine conflict would have to be fulfilled. Another is the provision of long-range missiles. With these, the Ukrainian army would be able to attack targets deep inside Russia. For example, Russian military airports located far behind the border could be attacked, severely limiting the capabilities of the Russian air force. However, this would require the most modern missiles, such as the USA’s “MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System”, or ATACMS for short. The ATACMS missiles have a range of up to 300 kilometers. The system was developed in 1991. The USA, South Korea, Greece, Turkey and Poland currently have ATACMS missiles.

In addition to the conditions for victory in Ukraine, the debate in Munich will also focus on the resumption of peace negotiations. China had brought a corresponding proposal to Siko. But the USA set high hurdles for talks. Russia must return the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, to Ukraine – a step that Vladimir Putin’s government has so far rejected.

For the President-elect of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, two other conditions must be met in addition to arms deliveries for Ukraine to achieve a victory over Russia. “The second condition is sufficient financial support for Ukraine, which will make it possible to compensate for economic losses,” said Pavel at Siko in Munich. “The third condition is that the EU can maintain the current level of sanctions.” This is the only way to prevent Russia’s economic recovery and keep up the domestic pressure on Vladimir Putin’s government.

Without fighter jets there would be no victory in the Ukraine war

While the sanctions against Russia may certainly be maintained, the supply of fighter jets is different. So far, no country has signaled its willingness to supply modern aircraft to Ukraine. Great Britain assured Ukraine that it would train its pilots on Western fighter jets, but delivery has not yet been agreed.

ATACMS missiles tested in South Korea. Ukraine is hoping for supplies of long-range weapons for its fight against Russia. (Archive image) © dpa

Slovakia, in turn, held out the prospect of Ukraine, even if it was not a question of modern war equipment. They are about to supply Kiev with MiG-29 fighter jets. “The President of Ukraine asked me to deliver the MiGs. Now that this official request has been received, the negotiation process can begin,” Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger said last week. “Our MiGs can save the lives of innocent people in Ukraine.” (Daniel Dillman)