Ukraine may have overreached itself: Russia is gathering more and more forces in its Kursk region to repel the offensive of Ukrainian troops. © Uncredited/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

Analysts are looking for meaning in Ukraine’s daring ride; although the Russians doubt the war, they seem to want to hold on to the Putin system.

Kursk – “The surprise success is above all a signal to the inside,” commented Barbara Oertel. The Eastern Europe editor of taz is inclined to agree with those in Ukraine who see the “Operation Kursk” as a slogan of perseverance. In their opinion, it should not be underestimated as such. The Kyiv Post claims that the daring ride is capable of toppling dictator Vladimir Putin from his pedestal in domestic politics – something which other analysts strongly doubt.

Ukraine entered the border region “with the aim of destabilising Russia by exposing its weaknesses”, a high-ranking Ukrainian military official told the French news agency French Press Agency (AFP) said, writes the postHowever, the source admits that they expect “that Russia will ‘eventually’ succeed in stopping the Ukrainian forces in Kursk and retaliate with a large-scale missile attack, including on ‘decision-making centers’ in Ukraine.

Russia agrees: Ukraine war as an offensive against Western Nazism

Accordingly, the military objective is less of a focus for Ukraine – which would probably have too few forces to hold the territory anyway; for example, as Bargaining for an exchange in the context of peace negotiationsRussia believes that it is on the defensive against Nazism, which is being controlled from Washington, Warsaw and Kiev; at least that is what is being drummed into the Russian population through various channels, from posters to social networks, claim various experts on Eastern Europe. For these propaganda offensives, Russia must constantly add forces in order to achieve more than just hint at what the leadership could achieve militarily.

“As different as these groups were, all of them, with the exception of those who moved away, united around Vladimir Putin. They hold him not only as a symbol but also as a saving anchor. In the extreme situation in which Russia finds itself today, Putin remains a protector and savior.”

Having to be taken by surprise at the border of their own empire was a direct hit to the Russian self-image – or rather a frontal attack on the Russian regime; this exists solely, or at least primarily, in the person of the dictator Vladimir Putin, as Fabian Burkhardt claims. “As long as Putin is in power, the regime will continue to radicalize internally and externally,” writes the Eastern Europe expert at Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies for the Federal Agency for Civic Education.

However, Vladimir Putin, in his personalistic authoritarian regime, is dependent on the loyalty of political and military elites. Failures are seen as signs of weakness and may be punished with a coup or the formation of rival networks of elites – the attempted coup by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin more than a year ago briefly showed the vulnerability of Putin’s circle of power.

Putin in danger: The Ukraine war is his regime’s biggest risk yet

“Against this theoretical background, it is plausible to assume that the war represents the greatest threat to the Putin regime so far,” writes Burkhardt. This danger becomes more tangible with every setback, especially if the war is actually taking place before the eyes of the Russian population and they may even have to mourn civilian casualties themselves. According to the anonymous source of the AFP Ukraine wants to achieve exactly that: “We are on the offensive. The goal is to expand the enemy’s positions, inflict maximum losses and destabilize the situation in Russia, since they are unable to protect their own border.”

After all, 76,000 Russian people are now directly confronted with the war after this number of civilians were evacuated from the border region of Kursk, according to the Russian news agency Cup reported. Ukraine now has a foothold on Russian territory at a depth of 20 kilometers, and the number of Ukrainian forces involved is now said to be in the thousands. Russia now has the war at home instead of just on the screens via the aligned Russian media.

Opinion in Russia is clear: the majority consider the losses too high

There will be no clear picture of the mood in Russia about the political style, Putin’s personality or the war, suspects Christian Caryl – the former Moscow office manager of the magazine Newsweek writes in Foreign Policy (FP) about the Russians’ fear of publicly expressing an opinion – especially a critical one. But even state-funded pollsters sometimes deliver bad news: “Russians’ trust in their president fell to a 14-year low of 28.3 percent in March 2020, but rose sharply again after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine,” reports FP about a survey conducted by the Russian institute VCIOM.

But Caryl also cites the analyses of other independent polling institutes, such as Levada – with a surprising result: general support for the war was high in March of this year: 77 percent. “However, Levada also found that more respondents (52 percent) supported peace negotiations than the continuation of hostilities (40 percent), which is not in line with the Kremlin’s wishes. And a whopping 66 percent of respondents agreed that Russia is paying too high a price for the invasion,” writes Caryl.

Loss of trust noticeable: 18 percent of Russians against war – and for Putin

This was stated by almost two-thirds of those surveyed before Ukraine was increasingly able to send drones deep into the Russian Empire or even – as is currently the case – to march across the border with troops in unit strength and establish themselves there. NewsweekAuthor Caryl underlines the complexity of the opinion polled in Russia. Because they are there: the voices that are destabilizing the regime. For example, Valery Fedorov caused a stir in September last year when he said that up to 18 percent of the Russian population openly opposed the war.

Nevertheless, the Russians would continue to rally around Putin, stressed the political scientist and head of the opinion research institute VCIOM in an interview with the state broadcaster RBC: “As different as these groups were, all of them, except those who moved away, united around Vladimir Putin. They hold him not only as a symbol but also as a saving anchor. In the extreme situation in which Russia finds itself today, Putin remains a protector and savior,” he says.

“Inertia scenario”: As long as Leopards burn, Russia remains obedient

However, Fedorov also speaks of an “inertia scenario”. The attitude towards Putin will remain the same as long as Ukraine is unable to overcome the tank barriers, as long as German Leopard tanks are burning or F-16s are falling from the sky, as long as Western societies remain weary of war, as long as goods are produced in Russia, wages are paid and pensions are rising despite sanctions. “If the situation develops according to the inertia scenario, Putin will not only be the symbol and military leader of the country, but also the victor thanks to whom the country has survived against the West,” he says.

The Ukraine may have miscalculated with its bold advance, the news magazine Mirror in conversation with the German military expert Gustav C. Gressel. He sees the Ukrainian advance as embarrassing for Russian propaganda, but bearable, he says. This is because Kursk is on the periphery of a huge empire and basically beyond the interest of the Russian leadership. They are, in his words, more willing to accept losses there.

If Ukraine were to collapse militarily due to this surprising rebellion on the other fronts, the West could also finally give in, Gressel suspects. He believes the Russian president is extremely crisis-resistant and Ukraine, on the other hand, is worn out, as he told the Mirror said: “The Kursk maneuver could mark the military end of Ukraine.” (Karsten Hinzmann)