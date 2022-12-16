Russia will make a second attempt to take Kiev early next year. That is the firm conviction of the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhny.

In a conversation published today with the British magazine The Economist the general says he has sufficient indications that Russia is preparing for a major counter-offensive in early 2023. The main prize for Putin would then be the Ukrainian capital, where he still wants to install a pro-Russian government. A wide-ranging offensive would be launched simultaneously (as it was a year ago) from the Donbas in the east, from the Crimea peninsula in the south or from the north from Belarus, which, according to Zaluzhny, has become a Russian puppet state. “The Russians are preparing about 200,000 new troops. I have no doubt they will try again on Kiev.”

In several briefings to the media, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov also said this week that despite a series of setbacks on the battlefield, Russia is planning another wide-ranging offensive.

Basic training done

Reznikov speculated that this could happen in February, when half of the 300,000 troops called up by Russia in October to support the war in Ukraine have completed their basic training. Images of Russian soldiers participating in tank maneuvers in Belarus have been circulating on social media for some time now. The Ukrainians have also been practicing along their northern border for some time. For the Russians, it may also be about dispersing Ukrainian forces with threatening new offensives, so that at least in the Donbas there is less resistance.

President Zelensky shakes hands with Supreme Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. © via REUTERS



The authoritative American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) calls it “extremely unlikely that another attack will succeed.” The Russians would fail again at Kiev, risking heavy casualties. Especially if even more Western defenses and artillery are installed there.

A Russian attack from Belarus is currently not an option, ISW believes. Russian President Vladimir Putin's objectives in Ukraine have not changed either, the think tank concludes based on recent statements and actions by the Kremlin. Putin continues to pursue maximum goals in Ukraine. To this end, he deploys multiple mechanisms designed to force Ukrainians to negotiate on Russia's terms, thereby enforcing preemptive concessions that are highly beneficial to Russia."

‘Only more difficult’

Britain’s most senior military officer, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, said this week that the war would only become more difficult for Russia’s armed forces, which he said are now facing “a critical shortage of artillery ammunition”. Ukrainian commander-in-chief Zaluzhny expects an attack between “late January and March”.

