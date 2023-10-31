Ukraine has convened a meeting with Poland and the European Commission (EC) due to the threat of closing the border, the Ukrainian government’s Telegram channel said on October 31.

As the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine clarified, a message was received about a possible blocking of the checkpoint by Polish carriers.

“We received a message about the possible blocking of checkpoints by Polish carriers. Our position is that such strikes and blockages harm everyone: both Ukrainian and Polish carriers,” Deputy Head of the Ministry Sergei Derkach is quoted as saying.

The day before, on October 30, the association of automakers “Ukravtoprom” reported that Polish carriers could go on strike in November, which would result in the closure of all checkpoints on the Ukrainian border.

The first strike will begin on November 3, Polish carriers are dissatisfied with the growing competition in international transport between Ukraine and the European Union (EU). The promotions will last for two months.

Earlier, on October 1, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Kyiv to be grateful for providing asylum for millions of Ukrainians. He pointed out that Warsaw will continue to protect the interests of its farmers by banning the import of Ukrainian grain.

On September 15, the European Commission lifted restrictions on the import of four types of agricultural products from Ukraine, which had been in force since May. Poland, Slovakia and Hungary unilaterally extended the import ban.

On September 18, Ukraine filed a claim with the WTO against these countries. According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, Yulia Sviridenko, it was fundamentally important to show that states do not have the right to unilaterally ban the import of grain.