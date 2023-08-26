Today, Saturday, Ukraine continued to target the Russian capital, Moscow, and its surroundings with drones, which again led to the temporary closure of three major airports.

Russia announced a new drone attack on Moscow that took place last night.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that air defense systems shot down a drone over Istra in the Moscow region. Istra is located about 50 kilometers from the Kremlin, the seat of President Vladimir Putin, to the west.

The Russian news agency “Tass” said that the airports of Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo in Moscow suspended flights for two hours before resuming their work normally.

In “Belgorod” bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that the air defenses shot down a drone near the village of “Kopino”, without causing damage or casualties.

But he said that four people were wounded in the Ukrainian bombing of another village, “Urazovo”. Gladkov posted pictures showing the damage to the buildings, with the roof of one of them smashed.

Ukraine has not yet commented on these reports, and it rarely claims responsibility for any attacks inside Russia.

Bombings and drone attacks across Russia’s southern borders have been frequent over the past months, but the drones hitting Moscow are a recent phenomenon.

Moscow shot down two drones that targeted the Kremlin in early May. Since then, Moscow’s business district has been bombed several times, and other parts of the city and the wider region have also been targeted.