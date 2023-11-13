Home page politics

The fighting in eastern Ukraine is spreading. In the south of the occupied country, Kiev’s troops are marching towards Melitopol. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Fights at the Eastern Front : Industrial city of Donetsk counts 20 battles

Update from November 13th, 5:30 a.m.: On the southern sector of the front, the Ukrainian army says it has continued its offensive towards the large city of Melitopol. On Sunday afternoon, the Ukrainian military intelligence service HUR reported an explosion in Melitopol in which at least three high-ranking officers of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) were said to have been killed. Kremlin-appointed regional crew chief Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram in the evening that an “explosion-like noise” in the city was allegedly caused by faulty gas equipment in a vehicle. According to him, no one was injured.

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish flames from a building in Kharkiv that was hit by a drone strike. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Yevhen Titov

Ukraine War: Fierce fighting on the Eastern Front

First report: Kiev – According to the military leadership in Kiev, the heavy fighting between the Ukrainian army and the Russian invaders continues in eastern Ukraine. According to a report from the Ukrainian General Staff on Sunday evening (November 12), the Russian attacks around the town of Mariinka, just a few kilometers west of the industrial city of Donetsk, were particularly intense recently.

Around a third of all battles in the past 24 hours took place on this section of the front, with 20 battles. The Russians attacked the town of Avdiivka, which is located north of Donetsk and was also heavily contested, only half as often during this period.

General Staff reports new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

The Ukrainian General Staff has published current figures on Russia’s losses. Accordingly, a good 1,100 Russian soldiers are said to have been either killed or wounded in the Ukraine war in the past 24 hours alone. This information cannot be independently verified – the Kremlin does not publish any figures on its own losses.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war at a glance:

soldiers : 311,750 (+1100 on the previous day)

: 311,750 (+1100 on the previous day) tank : 5349 (+7)

: 5349 (+7) Armored vehicles : 10,073 (+32)

: 10,073 (+32) Artillery systems : 7559 (+32)

: 7559 (+32) Air defense systems : 580 (+1)

: 580 (+1) Multiple rocket launchers : 881 (+2)

: 881 (+2) Tank trucks and other vehicles : 9944 (+19)

: 9944 (+19) Rockets : 1560 (+1)

: 1560 (+1) Airplanes : 322

: 322 helicopter : 324

: 324 Drones : 5632 (+12)

: 5632 (+12) Ships and boats : 22

: 22 Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of November 12, 2023. The information about Russia’s losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Zelensky warns of Russian winter offensive on infrastructure

Ukrainians must follow the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky As winter approaches, prepare for a new wave of Russian attacks on infrastructure. “We are almost halfway through November and must prepare for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone and missile attacks on our infrastructure,” Zelensky said in his evening video address.

“Russia is preparing for Ukraine. And here in Ukraine, all attention should be focused on defense, on responding to terrorists, on everything Ukraine can do to get through the winter and improve the skills of our soldiers.” Last winter, around ten months after Russia’s invasion, the government in Moscow repeatedly attacked Ukrainian power plants and other facilities, leading to widespread power outages. (With agency material)