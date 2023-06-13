the ukrainian army continues its gradual progress towards the Zaporizhia region, counteroffensive in which it has managed to recapture several towns, while Russian troops maintain that their defensive lines are intact and insist on the high human cost to kyiv from its offensive actions.

“Thanks to our guys for every Ukrainian flag that is now returning to its rightful place in the towns of the newly liberated territories,” the Ukrainian president said. Volodimir Zelensky in his usual late-night message.

Zelensky added that the weather is not favorable due to the insistent rains, but “the strength of the Ukrainian soldiers” gives “good results”.

These results, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, are for the moment seven towns reconquered. These are Blahodatne and Neskuchne, Storozhove and Makarovke in Donetsk, as well as Novodarivka, Lobkove and Levadne in Zaporizhia, General Staff spokesman Andri Kovalev said today.

For her part, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar assured that the liberated territories occupy an area of ​​90 square kilometers, which is equivalent to the territory of the city of Khmelnitski.

According to the new report of Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukraine continues offensive actions in at least three sectors of the front with some territorial gains.

The success of the counteroffensive would do two things: it would strengthen his position at any negotiating table, and it could cause Putin to finally focus on negotiating an end to the war he started.

For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian army lost more than 600 men in the last 24 hours in their offensive in various sectors of the front in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.



The Western press reported on Sunday about “dozens of casualties” in the Ukrainian ranks during the offensives of the last days. Russian Defense assured that in the last day three attacks were repelled in the Makarivka area, a town in Donetsk recently taken by Ukrainian assault units.

Moscow also claimed to have repulsed several enemy attacks near Prechistivka and Rivnopil, also in the south of Donetsk, where four tanks and fifteen armored vehicles were disabled.



It simultaneously showed images of German Leopard tanks and American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, allegedly captured as part of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. According to the Russian military, the enemy has not been able to break through the defensive lines along the entire front line of the battle with its actions.

Meanwhile, the French president, Emmanuel Macronwarned on Monday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive that “began several days ago” can extend “for several weeks, even several months.”



“We want it to be as victorious as possible so that we can then launch a negotiation phase in good conditions,” he added. He also advanced that the allies are going to intensify shipments of arms and ammunition, although within the established parameters that targets in Russia are not attacked and an escalation of the conflict is avoided.

Along the same lines, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, stated that kyiv’s advances in the framework of the current counter-offensive will strengthen its position “at any negotiating table.”

“The success of the counteroffensive would do two things: it would strengthen his position at any negotiating table and it could cause (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to finally focus on negotiating the end of the war that he started,” Blinken said during a conference. joint press with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani.

For his part, Igor Guirkin, alias “Strelkov”, the leader of the armed uprising in Donbas (2014) wrote on his Telegram channel that the Ukrainians have so far used only a third of their “strategic reserves”.

At the same time, Gurkin did not rule out a direct attack by kyiv on the capital of Donetsk, controlled by Moscow since 2014, for propaganda purposes.

Putin admits that Russia lost 54 tanks during the Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted today that the Russian Army has lost 54 tanks since the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on June 4.

At the same time, during a meeting with war correspondents, he stressed that the Ukrainian army lost more than 160 tanks and 360 armored vehicles in their attempt to recover the territories occupied by Russia in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.



Putin estimated 25-30% of Western-supplied weapons destroyed by Russian artillery and aviation in the last ten days. “The enemy has not been successful in any of the sectors of the front.

They have great losses,” said the Russian leader, who added that these are almost “catastrophic.” He stressed that the “irreversible” casualties on the Ukrainian side are “almost 50%”, when they are usually 30% under normal conditions.

EFE