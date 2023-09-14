RIA: in August, Ukraine reduced grain supplies to world markets

Ukraine in August reduced grain exports by a quarter in annual terms and by 2 percent compared to July. This is reported by RIA Newsanalyzing data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture and Customs.

Thus, in August supplies fell to 2.25 million tons. In annual terms, the decline is 24 percent. Against the backdrop of price volatility on the grain market, Ukraine’s income from grain exports remained at the same levels – 385 million versus $380.4 million a month earlier. However, over the year they decreased by 35 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine and Poland started an agrarian war because of Warsaw’s plans to ban the import of Ukrainian grain. Thus, the Polish Foreign Ministry stated that Ukrainian pressure on agricultural imports “crosses borders.”

On September 12, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki issued an ultimatum to the European Commission regarding the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. According to him, Warsaw intends to achieve conditions that will be beneficial to both it and local farmers, as well as Ukraine.