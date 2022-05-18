Act quickly and effectively on war wound hemorrhages. Explaining how to do it is the aim of the course ‘Control of bleeding: from domestic injuries to war wounds‘, promoted by Consulcesi “to keep attention on the importance of knowing how to recognize and act promptly on massive bleeding, as the main causes of death and avoidable in the event of trauma”. The initiative is carried out together with Daniele Manno, Remote and Military Life Support expert.

From the invasion of Russia to today Attacks on health facilities in Ukraine multiply, according to data updated gradually by the World Health Organization. In the crosshairs – Consulcesi underlines in a note – are ending hospitals including maternity and pediatric ones, cancer and rehabilitation centers, psychiatric structures, but also ambulances, blood banks and first aid teams, bringing the Ukrainian health service “to the brink of abyss “, as the WHO denounces. “In the face of the very serious attacks against health care – says Manno – to put the greatest number of people in a position to be able to do simple thingsbut effective maneuvers to stop, for example, the leakage of blood it can mean saving one more life“.

“Doctors and health workers – notes the expert – often do not know or have forgotten some maneuvers to be used in an emergency. For example the tourniquet, a medical device against massive haemorrhages that almost fell into disuse in peacetime, is back to being talked about. Field research shows how its use allows a very high survival rate, with transfer times to equipped facilities of up to 6 hours and without complications, i.e. without limb loss. It is therefore important that this “tool” is always present in the first aid kits and that, in case of lack of the tourniquet, “as many people know what to use and how to stop bleeding”.

“Ukrainian television has been broadcasting since the beginning of the conflict informative videos to the population to teach how to heal gunshot wounds and provide citizens with primary and essential first aid instructions. For example – Consulcesi confirms – in the rescue maneuvers the tourniquet is returning to the fore, the emergency medical device against massive haemorrhages, almost ‘demonized’ in peacetime “.

“Even Consulcesi, which for over 25 years has been alongside doctors and health workers with legal services and ECM training courses, to support health professionals as well as the entire population involved in the conflict – concludes the note – has made a video with subtitles in Ukrainian on how to apply the tourniquet “.