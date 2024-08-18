Home policy

The road bridge over the Sejm River near Glushkovo in the Kursk region also served as an important military supply link. (Archive photo) © -/Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Office/AP/dpa

The fighting in the Russian-Ukrainian war is becoming increasingly intense. Kiev reports successes in Kursk, Moscow in the Donetsk region. Internationally, there is concern about nuclear power plants in combat zones.

Kiev/Moscow/Kursk – As it advances in the Russian region of Kursk, Ukraine is consolidating its positions and reporting more and more successes in the destruction of military infrastructure. “The operation is unfolding exactly as we expected,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. “Now we are strengthening our positions.” Ukraine is also taking more and more Russian prisoners of war to fill up the fund for the next exchange with Russia. The aim is to bring soldiers and civilians home from Russian captivity.

Russian military bloggers summed up the situation in Kursk as stable and tense. The Rybar channel confirmed Zelensky’s statement on Telegram that the enemy was consolidating its positions in the occupied territory and increasing its forces. According to the report, the Ukrainians were also moving equipment and air defense systems to the region.

Despite the success in the Kursk area, which is also intended to give a boost to the Ukrainian armed forces, Kyiv is under massive pressure in its own country in the Donetsk region.

Selenskyj demands more weapons from the West

Zelensky demanded that the West supply weapons with longer range. The ability of the armed forces to use such weapons against Russia is the most important strategic question in this war, he said. He criticized the Western allies for lacking the necessary decisions. Great Britain, for example, has become slower.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj is regularly informed about the situation in the war by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Olexander Syrskyj. (Archive photo) © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

“And we could effectively deprive the occupier of any opportunity to advance and cause damage if our long-range capabilities were sufficient,” said the president. He had repeatedly called for the right to use rockets and cruise missiles against targets in Russia. There are currently restrictions on this.

Moscow reports capture of Donetsk region

Meanwhile, Ukraine also defended itself at home. Russian troops say they are advancing further in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. Moscow’s units have taken the village of Svyrydonivka in the Pokrovsk district, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. The information could not be independently verified.

However, the Ukrainian military project DeepState also reported that the Russians had taken over new areas in Donetsk. For example, the city of Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district had been captured. The occupiers were also advancing in other directions. Ukraine does not usually provide information about its own territorial losses. The General Staff reported heavy fighting in the directions of Pokrovsk and Toretsk, but stressed at the same time that the Russian attacks were being repelled.

The Ukrainian armed forces are under pressure in the Donetsk area, where Russian troops are advancing. (Archive photo) © —/Ukrinform/dpa

Kyiv’s Air Force hits another bridge in Kursk region

During the advance in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Air Force reported another hit on a second bridge after destroying the main bridge over the Sejm River. “Once again, minus one bridge,” Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in his Telegram channel and published a video about it.

Pictures show a large hole in the road. It is believed to be the overpass near the village of Swannoye. Unlike the bridge near Glushkovo, which was bombed on Friday, the structure was still standing. Russian military bloggers confirmed the damage. The crossing is still usable for pedestrians and a few cars, according to the Telegram channel “Rybar”.

“The air force is using precision strikes to deprive the enemy of their logistical capabilities, which has a significant impact on the course of hostilities,” said Oleshchuk. He did not provide any details. The bridge was also used to supply the Russian armed forces.

Missing bridges cause problems for Russian military

According to Russian military bloggers, there is now only one bridge in the Glushkovo district for supplying Moscow troops – near the village of Karysh. Military observer Jan Matveyev explained that the situation for Russian troops is deteriorating. They could fall into a trap. “If the Russian soldiers do not withdraw, they will be surrounded. If they withdraw, they will leave a large area unprotected,” said Matveyev.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had criticized the fact that the infrastructure was being destroyed using weapons from NATO countries.

In its defensive struggle against the Russian war of aggression, which has been going on for almost two and a half years, Ukraine has been conducting an unprecedented ground offensive in the Kursk area since August 6. Kiev says it wants to use this to force Moscow to negotiate an end to the war.

Concern about nuclear power plants in war zones

Concerns about the nuclear power plants in the war zone are once again spreading. The International Atomic Energy Agency sees the safety of the Ukrainian Zaporizhia nuclear power plant under threat: There was an explosion in the immediate vicinity of the security zone, which IAEA experts on site believe was caused by a drone with an explosive charge, the organization said.

IAEA Director Grossi warns the warring parties to be cautious around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. (Archive photo) © Alexandr Podgorchuk/Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation/AP/dpa

“Once again we are seeing an escalation of threats to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. He remains “extremely concerned” and calls on all sides to exercise restraint.

Fierce fighting despite all warnings

According to IAEA observers, the area surrounding the power plant was heavily fought over last week. Despite all appeals, there are no signs that the fighting is abating, they said. Recently, there was also a fire at a cooling tower at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The nuclear power plant, which Russia occupies, is repeatedly the target of attacks and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Kiev blame each other for this.

Russian Atomic Agency: Worsening situation in Kursk

Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom had previously informed Grossi of a worsening situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant. Rosatom boss Alexei Likhachev invited Grossi to visit the nuclear power plant and the town of Kurchatov to see the situation for himself. According to the report, there are several air raid warnings there every day due to the danger of Ukrainian attacks. According to Russian sources, rocket parts were also found on the nuclear power plant site.

The head of the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, warns of the dangers to the nuclear power plant in Kursk, Russia, and to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which is occupied by Mokau. (Archive photo) © Dmitry Astakhov/Pool Sputnik Government via AP/dpa

The IAEA had warned of possible dangers to the Kursk nuclear power plant in light of the Ukrainian advance. It is unclear whether the advance is aimed at the nuclear power plant. Russia has increased protection at the nuclear facility, which is located about 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In addition, some of the workers who are building two new reactors there have been temporarily withdrawn from the plant. dpa