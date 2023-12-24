Maksim has been kneeling on the cold gray cobblestones for almost 10 minutes. Dressed in a military uniform, he stands eerily still in front of the sea of ​​small Ukrainian flags surrounding Independence Square in kyiv, the country's capital. What is known as Maidan Square is now an altar where offerings to the fallen in the current large-scale war against Russia coexist; its previous phase, that of Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, and in the pro-European, democracy and anti-corruption protests of a decade ago. What many call the revolution of dignity or Euromaidan marked a crucial turn in the history of Ukraine. The country tried to get out of the Kremlin's umbrella of influence and consolidated its shift towards the West, which crystallized a week ago with the opening of accession talks with the EU.

A turn that Russia did not tolerate and is still trying to reverse by force. Many in Ukraine view the full-scale war, which is on track to reach 700 days, as another phase of the fight against Moscow's imperialism. The bloodiest phase.

Those demonstrations filled with EU flags – which Russia considers a “coup” – changed the lives of millions of people and were one of the first firmest steps, says Oleksandra Matvichuk, towards the country's community club, which became independent of the Soviet Union in 1991. ”Since then the change has been consolidated, the reforms have been successful, that is why Russia began the large-scale invasion, because it understood that we were on the right path and would lose the last opportunity to maintain the control over Ukraine,” says the human rights lawyer, who heads the Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

A group of priests stood between protesters and the police on January 24, 2014 in kyiv's Independence Square. Sergei Grits (AP)

The Euromaidan, which illuminated a large network of civil society, human rights organizations and entities fighting against corruption, shook the lives of Matvichuk and those of millions of other people, like Maksim, then a university student and today recently arrived from the Donbas battlefront. “That was my first protest. I took to the streets for a better future, for democratic values. Now I fight against the same enemy, Russia, which wants to demolish my country, but I fight with a weapon,” says the soldier, stroking his peaked beard. He refuses to give his last name. In two days he returns to the front line. In that ocean of yellow-blue banners, the colors of Ukraine, Maksim has placed one that reads: “Serhii we will not forget you.”

In December 2013, thousands of people took to the streets to protest against the decision of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych not to sign an association agreement with the EU, after a visit to Moscow in which he was duly briefed. The mobilization, which quickly became massive, was the culmination of discontent against the Government and its corruption that had been simmering for years. The decision on the European agreement was the fuse that finally lit a protest that meant much more, says historian Oleksandr Zinchenko, who also participated in the demonstrations. He believes that the root of the Russian invasion of February 2022, which has collapsed the European security architecture, dates back to Ukrainian independence. And even before.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

“Our path to the EU began with the collapse of the USSR, when citizens aspired to be part of the European family,” says Hana Hopko, another of the Maidan leaders and deputy between 2014 and 2019. “Before the revolution of dignity developed the orange revolution [en 2004]; For years, we Ukrainians have reinforced our identity, and we are Europeans,” she points out.

The mobilizations in Maidan Square led to street battles. Later, in the fight between factions, in police repression. There were a hundred deaths “under the flags of Ukraine and the EU,” Matvichuk recalls. The pro-Russian Yanukovych fled to Moscow. The citizens who entered their luxurious dacha (cottage) found enormous riches, another sign of rampant corruption. The activists, who took a place like that to document crimes against citizens and the State, proposed making a museum of corruption there.

Crimean invasion

But Russia reacted. “When we had the opportunity to make a truly democratic transition, when authoritarianism collapsed due to the ocean of dignity, Russia tried to stop us,” says Nobel laureate Matvichuk. In March 2014, Russia invaded Crimea and held an illegal referendum with a military presence, after which it annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. Meanwhile, it fueled the war in Donbas that, in 2022, gave way to the full-scale invasion.

Oleksandra Matvichuk, a lawyer at the Center for Civil Liberties, in its offices in kyiv. Maria R. Sahuquillo

Ukraine, which continues on its path towards EU membership, has included EU and NATO membership as foreign policy objectives in its Constitution. Since then, the feeling of wanting to be a member of the community club has escalated to 95% of citizens, especially after the large-scale invasion. But that journey is and will be difficult.

Volodymyr Zelensky's government, which has had to complete a series of strategic reforms to launch the opening of negotiations, will have to make many more structural changes to assimilate the country to European standards. Although Matvichuk and Hopko, who know the mechanics of the reforms in depth, assure that they began to be launched earlier and that the awareness that they were necessary emerged precisely there, in the circles of the Maidan. Much progress has been made since then, they agree, thanks to the work of civil organizations. Even so, citizens continue to consider, for example, corruption as one of their main concerns and one of the country's main problems.

“We have had for years the task, first, of succeeding and defending our country, our people and our democratic election from Russian aggression. And, second, to make a democratic transition so that the country is prepared to succeed with all the EU membership criteria,” Matvichuk asserts.

Vladislav Maistrouk and Oleksander Zinchenko, on Independence Square in kyiv. Maria R. Sahuquillo

The Euromaidan was one of the key moments that “reinforced” Ukrainian identity, according to Vladislav Maistrouk, who participated in the protests and who today works as a television producer. “Ukraine made its choice not to be an autocracy like Russia or Belarus,” he continues, “to fight for values, which are also European ones, and for our dignity. Now, when the war presses, we cannot forget it.”

They all agree that completing the path to the EU will not be easy and will be long, but they also insist that the reforms that Brussels demands are necessary with or without community membership. “When the revolution of dignity triumphed we had another task, almost more ambitious, democratization, a progressive transition towards EU standards. We talk about judicial reforms, education, economic reforms. There are many reforms, but we are on the right path,” says Matvichuk. And he adds: “We have been doing it for 10 years and we are doing it successfully, for ourselves, for our future, for a matter of dignity, not just to enter the EU.”

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_