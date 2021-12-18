Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba considered a “grandiose” event discussed by the West, the possible disconnection of Russia from the international banking system SWIFT. About this he stated in an interview with the Washington Post.

“I know from unofficial conversations with Western officials that they are discussing the” nuclear option “in the form of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. It would be grandiose, ”stressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, Kuleba asked Western countries to clarify their statements about possible sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine. He said that the lack of details in Washington, London and Brussels about potential measures on their part could raise doubts in Moscow about the readiness of the European Union (EU) for a decisive response to Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine.

On December 16, the deputies of the European Parliament announced that in case of aggression against Ukraine against Russia, an extended package of sanctions should be introduced, including the disconnection of the country from the SWIFT payment system. Later that day, Bloomberg, citing interlocutors familiar with the upcoming package of restrictive measures, reported that Western countries consider it problematic to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT system as part of sanctions for an allegedly possible escalation of the situation on the border with Ukraine.