The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday that it shot down nine cruise missiles and nine drones during the night strikes.

Ukrainian forces in the south of the country reported via the Telegram application that two missiles hit an agricultural institution in the Kherson region, without causing any casualties.

During the past 24 hours, 1,500 artillery shells hit 14 sites in the Donetsk region (east), killing at least two civilians and wounding five others, according to what Ukrainian police said on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was killed and another was injured in Burova in the Kharkiv region, and two civilians were injured in the city of Kharkiv during strikes on Saturday evening and the night of Saturday and Sunday, according to what the regional governor said on Telegram.

Russia also announced on Sunday that it had targeted energy infrastructure and gas production facilities in Ukraine by bombing.