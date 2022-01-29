Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

divide

The situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia remains tense. The Russian army is said to have completed its troop lift

In the conflict with Ukraine pulls Russia* more and more troops in the border region together.

the USA* warn: According to Pentagon information, Russia has accumulated enough military hardware to take all of Ukraine. Joe Biden* therefore announces that more US troops will be transferred to Eastern Europe.

Several heads of state have announced that they will Wladimir Putin* wanting to meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

All information and news about the Ukraine conflict in our current live ticker.

++ 1:08 p.m.: Joe Biden keeps the pressure on Russia. The US President announced that he would send more troops to NATO member states in Eastern Europe. “In the near future” the military presence near Russia will be increased, Biden told the press. The US President did not provide any more precise information about a point in time, the size of the units or their type.

His highest general, in turn, warned of an escalation of the situation on the Ukrainian border. General Mark Milley warned of the “terrible consequences” that a Russian attack on Ukraine would have on the entire world. “If you look at the kind of troops they have gathered – if that were unleashed on Ukraine, the damage would be great, very great and [ein Angriff] would mean a large number of victims.” Milley also spoke out in favor of a diplomatic solution to the conflict for this reason, among other things.

US General Mark Milley warns of “terrible consequences” if Russia attacks Ukraine. © Nicholas Kamm/afp

Lukashenko is firmly on Russia’s side in the Ukraine conflict

++ 10:00 a.m.: President Alexander Lukashenko has promised Russia support from Belarus in the Ukraine conflict. Should Russia be attacked, Belarus would host “hundreds of thousands of soldiers” from the Russian army. A number of Russian troops are already in neighboring Belarus, which shares a long border with Ukraine.

Lukashenko, who is considered a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said in a televised address: “Belarus goes to war if our ally Russia is attacked.”

Ukraine conflict: Russia brings blood bags for soldiers to the border

++ Update, 7:55 a.m.: In the Ukraine conflict, both parties continue to accuse each other of a course of escalation. President Vladimir Putin criticized NATO and the US in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The West is ignoring the security concerns that Russia formulated in a letter to NATO in relation to Ukraine. The Kremlin announced this on Friday.

First report: Russia – The number of army units on the border with Ukraine is increasing again. According to the Pentagon, Russia now has enough soldiers on site to be able to take over the entire territory of Ukraine in the event of an attack.

According to information from the Reuters news agency, the expansion of Russia’s military capacities at the border also includes a large amount of blood for possibly wounded soldiers. The news agency learned from circles in the US Department of Defense. The relocation of medical materials, combined with the increase in ammunition depots at the border, are increasing fears of a possible attack by Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry would neither deny nor confirm the information. According to the Pentagon, the Russian build-up of military forces on the border with Ukraine is “almost complete”.

Ukraine conflict: US warns against Russia and sends troops to NATO member states

In response to the tense situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia, US President Joe Biden* announced that US troops would be strengthened in the Eastern European NATO member states. More units will be relocated to the regions in the foreseeable future. The Pentagon has already put around 8,500 US soldiers on standby who could be sent to Europe for a possible deployment.

However, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is now taking a different path. He appealed to the West not to escalate the situation with Russia any further and warned against panic over developments at the border. “We don’t need this panic,” said Selenskyi at a press conference. He criticized “all the warnings that the war will start tomorrow”, some of which come from “respected leaders of the world”. “That’s scaremongering – what will it cost our state?” Zelenskyi asked. He continues to hope for the ongoing international negotiations.

Ukraine conflict: talks planned between leaders and Putin

They are running at full speed and on numerous levels. Several government representatives and heads of state have announced that they will seek talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days and weeks. Great Britain* Prime Minister Boris Johnson* will travel to Russia next week to meet Putin. “He will reiterate during his meeting with President Putin this week that Russia must step down and engage diplomatically,” a UK government spokesman said. Also Recep Tayyip Erdogan*, President of Turkey*, announced an upcoming meeting with Putin.

Bilateral negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, on the other hand, are still on hold. But the two parties should soon be talking again. At least that’s what Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants. He is ready for a top-level meeting, the President of Ukraine said. (dil/rtr)