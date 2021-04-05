In the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukraine is backed by Europe. Both the EU foreign representative and Germany and France promise support.

Brussels – In the conflict with the pro-Russian * rebels in eastern Ukraine, EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell has assured the country of European support. “Follow the Russian military activities around the Ukraine with serious concern,” wrote Borrel on Sunday evening after a phone call with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. Kuleba also tweeted after the conversation. “The EU is behind you,” Borrel assured Ukraine. In addition, Borrel invited Kuleba to the next conference of the EU Foreign Ministers’ Conference on April 19, as both politicians wrote on Twitter.

Russian military activity: EU foreign policy representative pledges support to Ukraine

Talked to Ukraine Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba. Following with severe concern the Russian military activity surrounding Ukraine. Unwavering EU support for sovereignty & territorial integrity. Will further discuss with @DmytroKuleba and EU Foreign Ministers at next FAC. – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 4, 2021

In the eastern Ukrainian conflict area of ​​Donbass, Ukraine * and pro-Russian rebels accused each other of attacks * at the weekend. Germany and France, who are trying to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict in the Normandy format, expressed “concern about the increasing number of ceasefire violations” after the situation had stabilized in the meantime. “We are observing the situation, especially the movements of Russian troops, very carefully and are calling on the parties to restraint and immediate de-escalation,” said a joint statement by the Foreign Office * and the French Foreign Ministry.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Germany and France pledge support

Heightened tensions in eastern Ukraine had recently sparked international concern. However, according to observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the number of violations of the ceasefire is still well below the level of the previous year.

Insurgents have been controlling parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border for almost seven years. According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people have been killed since then. Despite the agreed ceasefire, at least 21 soldiers have been killed on the government's side since the beginning of the year. According to the separatists, around 23 people were killed during the same period. A peace plan agreed in 2015 is on hold. (dpa / lb)