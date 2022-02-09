Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Marvin Ziegele

Russia is expanding its fleet in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, Lithuania is demanding a larger presence of NATO troops in Eastern Europe. The news ticker.

Relations between the West and Russia* remain tense because of the Ukraine crisis.

of France* President Macron wants to go Wladimir Putin* settle the conflict.

foreign minister Annalena Bärbock* (Green*) visits the frontline region in Donbass. All information in our news ticker.

+++ 10.30 a.m.: In addition to Ukraine, Lithuania is also demanding military support out of concerns about Russian aggression. Margiris Abukevicius, deputy defense minister, told the daily Welt that his country considers it “absolutely necessary” to strengthen NATO’s troop presence in Lithuania – preferably with German support in air defense.

“But it would also be important if Germany and other countries improved our air defense with anti-aircraft missiles or anti-aircraft guns and transferred the appropriate military equipment to Lithuania,” said Abukevicius. On Monday (February 7th, 2022), Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced that she would send 350 more soldiers to Lithuania in the coming days to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. Around 500 German soldiers have been stationed there so far.

“There is a difference between saying you are united and showing it. We have to credibly deter Russia – now.” That is the only language that Russian President Vladimir Putin understands. On Thursday (February 10, 2022), Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda as well as the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. Then the situation in and around Ukraine and Eastern Europe should be discussed further.

Ukraine conflict: Russia sends six warships into the Black Sea

+++ 09.15 a.m.: Russia has sent six warships en route from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea, reports the Interfax news agency, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The ships are to hold exercises there. In January, Russia announced that the Navy plans to conduct a comprehensive series of exercises in early 2022.

By sending warships to the Black Sea, Russia is once again demonstrating its strength in the looming Ukraine conflict. The six ships are scheduled to pass the Turkish Strait to the Black Sea on Tuesday (02/08/2022) and Wednesday (02/09/2022), Turkish sources said.

Russia invasion would have “massive consequences” – Baerbock shaken on the Donbass front

Update from Wednesday, February 9th, 2022, 8:00 a.m.: Ukrainian businessmen prepare for the worst in the face of Russian aggression. “We had to draw up an emergency plan with answers” to all questions in the event of war, said Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Voloshyn. But invasion or not, Ukraine’s economy is already suffering. Voloshyn reminds that the state of increased alertness has persisted since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and society has become used to it to a certain extent.

The mere possibility of an invasion has a severe impact on the Ukrainian economy. Projects are on hold, investors are withdrawing and creating foreign exchange out of the country. The Ukrainian central bank lowered its economic outlook for 2022 from 3.8 to 3.4 percent. There is a risk of long-term economic damage: even if there is ultimately no military escalation, the realization that the risk for business in the region has increased “will continue to weigh on the Ukrainian market for a long time to come,” says Lilit Gevorgyan from the analysis company IHS Markit. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy found clear words to warn Washington: “We don’t need this panic.”

Ukraine conflict: Baerbock shaken at the front – Russian aggression would have “massive consequences”

+++ 7 p.m.: During her visit to eastern Ukraine, Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock got an idea of ​​the situation in the contested area. “I’m here to get an idea of ​​what it means that we’re still at war in the middle of Europe,” Baerbock said at the so-called contact line, which divided areas under Ukrainian control from the pro-Russian separatists. separates regions. It is urgently necessary “that we finally come to a solution to this conflict”.

Baerbock called for the implementation of the Minsk Agreement. She complained about violations of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and called for compliance with the agreement.

“We will not be able to solve this aggression militarily from the Russian side. That’s why I’m doing everything to ensure that we make step-by-step progress at the negotiating table,” said the Federal Foreign Minister. At the same time, the international community must continue to make it clear that any further military aggression by Russia would have “massive consequences” for Moscow.

Annalena Baerbock: “Very depressing pictures”

+++ 3:29 p.m.: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she was deeply shocked by the situation in the crisis area in eastern Ukraine. After visiting the so-called contact line near Mariupol on Tuesday, Baerbock spoke of “very depressing images” and “very depressing feelings”. “You can feel what happened years ago, that people lost everything they had from one day to the next,” said Baerbock. “Children’s toys are still along the way.” The place is “a testament to the fact that we are at war in the middle of Europe.”

The minister stressed that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia could only be resolved diplomatically. She is here “to set an example”. It is important that the observer mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) can do its work on site. At the same time, progress must be made, especially in the Normandy format, in which Germany and France mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine conflict: Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus decided – Kremlin comments

+++ 1.15 p.m.: From Thursday (02/10/2022) Belarus and Russia want to carry out joint military maneuvers near the Ukrainian border. It is generally assumed that Russia wants to provoke again in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. If war broke out, the Belarusian border could form a new front for an offensive.

According to the Moscow Times, however, Russia has no intention of leaving Russian troops in Belarus after the end of the exercise. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian soldiers “will return to their permanent locations” because “we are talking about allied exercises and of course this is understood.” No one “ever said that Russian troops were on the territory of Belarus will remain. This was never discussed.”

Ukraine conflict: Major military maneuvers announced – drones and tanks in action

+++ 11.19 a.m.: Ukraine now wants to conduct its own military maneuvers, as Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov announced on television, according to the Reuters news agency. Such exercises are regular. The exercise is intended to test drones and anti-tank missiles, among other things. Heavy equipment such as tanks should also be involved in the exercises. The military exercise is scheduled to take place in parallel with the Russian-Belarusian maneuvers on February 10-20.

In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) again criticized the former Chancellor and his party colleague Gerhard Schröder. When Scholz was asked during his visit to the US to what extent Schröder was connected to Russia, the Chancellor replied: “I am the Chancellor now. And Germany’s political strategies are the ones you hear from me.”

Ukraine conflict: meeting between Baerbock and Zelenskyj canceled

+++ 10.24 a.m.: The planned meeting between Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been canceled. CNN host Jake Tapper tweeted about the canceled meeting, citing an anonymous source.

As a result, the Ukrainian President is said to be unhappy that Annalena Baerbock* did not give a definitive refusal to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the event of a Russian attack.

Ukraine conflict: Putin suddenly willing to compromise after meeting with Macron

First report from Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, 9.44 a.m.: Moscow/Kiev – French President Emmanuel Macron visited Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting on Monday (02/07/2022) was marked by the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Putin and Macron spoke to each other for more than five hours.

The Russian President was surprisingly willing to compromise. The Moscow Times reports that he will examine the French president’s proposals. Still, he threw the west and the USA* continues to intensify tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine conflict: “We will do everything to find compromises”

Putin thanked French head of state Emmanuel Macron for coming and said: “A number of his ideas, proposals … are conceivable as a basis for further steps. We will do everything we can to find compromises that do justice to everyone.” Vladimir Putin left out the details. On Tuesday (February 8, 2022), Putin wants to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“President Putin has assured me that he is ready to engage,” Macron said, adding, “There is no security for Europeans if there is no security for Russia.” Macron’s proposals are said to encompass the commitment of both sides , not to take any new military measures, to start a new strategic dialogue and to try to revive the peace process in the Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine conflict: “It can make you nervous”

Macron referred to the tense situation on the Ukrainian border. “There are 125,000 soldiers stationed there, which can make you nervous,” he said, praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his “calmness.” Putin again accused Ukraine of not respecting the Minsk Agreement and for its part gathering soldiers in the border area.

As part of the West’s efforts to defuse the Ukraine conflict, French head of state Emmanuel Macron traveled from Moscow to Kiev on Tuesday (February 8, 2022). A meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned there.

The French President will travel from Kiev to Berlin on Tuesday (February 8th, 2022), where consultations with the Federal Chancellor will take place Olaf Scholz* (SPD*) and Poland's head of state Andrzej Duda are planned on the Ukraine conflict. For his part, Scholz wants to travel to Moscow and Kiev next week. According to Western sources, Russia has massed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion. (nak/marv with dpa/AFP/rtr)