Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and US President Joe Biden at their meeting in June 2021. © Denis Balibouse/dpa

Russia deploys more than 100,000 soldiers to the Ukrainian border. Others are available in friendly Belarus. Our readers view the situation with mixed feelings.

Munich – At first glance, it looks clear: the 27 countries of the European Union are resolutely opposed to the threatening gestures of the former KGB officer and current permanent president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

But on closer inspection, the supposed determination is not that far off. EU states from Finland to the Baltic States to Romania are calling for a hard line because of their proximity to the trouble spot and relying on support from Ukraine and deterrent measures by NATO.

Germany, on the other hand, has so far refused to deliver arms to the Ukrainians who feel threatened, but wants to see a clear sign of solidarity in sending 5,000 helmets to Kiev. But this “sign” may have seemed a bit meager even to SPD party leader Klingbeil. With unprecedented clarity, he blamed the Kremlin for the escalation.

Reader’s voice: “5,000 headgear from Germany is probably too embarrassing”

Strong words from Klingbeil, but will strong deeds follow? Reader “kempe” on this:

The announcement of the delivery of 5,000 headgear as Germany’s contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities against an imminent Russian attack was probably all too embarrassing for some of the key figures in German politics. It remains to be seen whether the Kremlin will be impressed by mere slogans instead of solid arguments.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine? Join in and vote

While the Czech Republic has announced that it will send 4,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, Uschi readers doubt the point of arms deliveries.

There is a clear statement [von deutscher Seite, Anmerkung der Redaktion]: We do not deliver weapons. In order to achieve even approximately equal arms, NATO would have to deliver (rounded numbers) 4,000 tanks, 450 helicopters, 200 to 300 airplanes and lots of small items. Nothing can be achieved in this conflict by supplying arms.

Reader’s voice: “Ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder could advise”

Gerhard Schröder, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from October 1998 to November 2005, is proposed by the reader of “Furor” as advisor for the European countries.

Schröder would have the right tools, the knowledge and the realizing mind. So in Europe she at least acts as an advisor and uses their competence.

However, Schröder’s acceptance as a consultant is likely to be very limited. Schröder has been friends with Russian President Vladimir Putin since he was Chancellor. The Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) distanced himself from the ex-Chancellor four years ago and said Image: “Schröder did a lot for Germany as chancellor. It’s all the more annoying now that he has mutated into Putin’s propagandist.” He said he had no place on the payroll “of an authoritarian ruler like Putin”. Putin wants to “divide and weaken Europe”, allow “elections to be manipulated” and keep “parts of Ukraine illegally occupied”.

Ukraine conflict: US also disagrees on strategy against Putin

US President Joe Biden has threatened Russia with sanctions in the Ukraine conflict. He told Putin that measures would be taken if Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border. If invaded again, the United States and its allies would respond quickly, harshly, and as one.

But the US industry warns against excessive measures. According to the National Foreign Trade Council, companies must be allowed to fulfill existing obligations and products must be excluded from the measures. He represents the interests of Chevron, General Electric and other large US corporations doing business in Russia.

Whether it’s financial interests or common sense, the consensus is that war must be avoided.