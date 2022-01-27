Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi jumps to the side of Russia in the Ukraine conflict. © Chen Yehua/XinHua/dpa

The Ukraine conflict with Russia threatens global security. Now China is also getting involved – and giving Putin a boost. All information in the news ticker.

In the Ukraine conflict*, Russia is continuing to deploy troops on the border. A military invasion is feared.

On January 26, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a ceasefire for the first time since 2020. This is taken as a positive signal.

Putin demands that NATO rule out Ukraine’s accession. On Wednesday (January 26), US Secretary of State Blinken bluntly rejected this request.

Update from January 27, 11:05 am: The pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia to equip them with modern weapons. The leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Puschilin, lamented “weak points” in the separatists’ weaponry, according to a report by the Ria Novosti news agency on Thursday. Accordingly, Puschilin referred to Western arms deliveries to the Ukrainian army in the past few days. Kiev and its western allies have long accused Moscow of providing military and financial support to the separatists. The Kremlin has always denied this. Moscow and the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk are currently accusing Kiev of planning an offensive to recapture eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian government denies this.

First report from January 27, 10 a.m.: In the Ukraine conflict, China jumps to the side of Putin – and warns the West

Washington – In the Ukraine conflict, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi jumps to the side of Russia. In a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, he asked the West to show understanding for Russian President Vladimir Putin*. Moscow has “reasonable security concerns” that need to be taken seriously and resolved.

Among other things, Putin demands that NATO rule out further eastward expansion and that Ukraine should under no circumstances be included in the alliance. Wang Yi agrees: “Regional stability cannot be enhanced by strengthening or even expanding military alliances.” In the call with Blinken, the Chinese foreign minister called for people to “completely ditch the cold war mentality”. A “balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism” must be negotiated.

Wang also accused the US of interfering in Chinese affairs. Washington must “stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Wang said. The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the games. With regard to Taiwan, too, Washington must stop “playing with fire,” Wang said.

A terrible incident happened yesterday in Ukraine: a soldier of the Ukrainian National Guard shot at himself in a factory. Several people died as a result.

Ukraine conflict: Russia’s invasion is feared

The armed conflict between the pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army in eastern Ukraine has been going on since 2014. Because of a massive Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, the West currently fears a possible Russian invasion of the neighboring country. Russia denies any invasion plans but says it feels “threatened” by Ukraine and the West. *afp /dpa*Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.