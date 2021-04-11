In view of the Russian troop transfers to the border with Ukraine, one has to think about freezing oligarch accounts, said the CSU politician. The Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline project would also no longer be tenable in the event of an escalation.

D.he chairman of the conservative EPP in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber (CSU), has brought about tougher sanctions against Russia in view of the Russian troop transfers to the border with Ukraine. Russia is continuing its “course of dangerous provocations,” Weber told the newspapers of the Funke media group. A widespread freezing of oligarch accounts or a separation of Russia from the Swift payment system must “be real in the event of escalation”.

The Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline project would also no longer be tenable in the event of an escalation. The Russian troop deployment near Ukraine is a test for the West. The answer to this must be “clear and strong”.

Great concern in the west

The EU and the USA must “show what the Russian leadership is getting into if they let the situation in eastern Ukraine escalate or invade”. Russian President Vladimir Putin must know the price for his actions: “The times of metered sanctions would then be over.”

Since mid-February there has been increased fighting between pro-Russian rebels and the government army in eastern Ukraine. Recently, reports of massive Russian troop transfers have sparked great concern in the West as well. Ukraine accused Russia of stationing several thousand soldiers on its northern and eastern borders. The US spoke of the strongest Russian troop presence since the conflict began in the region seven years ago and sent two warships into the Black Sea.