From: Andrew Schmid

Annalena Baerbock, Federal Foreign Minister, meets her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. © Janine Schmitz/Imago

In the Ukraine conflict, Germany continues to rely on diplomacy. Annalena Baerbock is traveling to Ukraine – and will have to face probing questions there.

Germany wants to act as a mediator in the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock* (Greens) travels to Kiev on Monday (February 7).

The meeting is marked by Ukrainian demands for arms deliveries – which Germany rejects.

This news ticker is continuously updated.

Berlin/Kiev – Second visit within three weeks: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will travel to Ukraine again on Monday (February 7). The Greens politician was already in Kiev in mid-January for talks with her Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – albeit under slightly different circumstances at the time. Ukraine is now increasing the pressure on Germany.

Baerbock visit to Kiev: weapons wish list from Ukraine

Baerbock was also a guest in Russia on her trip abroad. The fact that she first visited Kiev (January 17) and then Moscow (January 18) was viewed positively in Ukraine. Germany seems to be setting priorities in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, was the general tenor in world politics as well. This was reinforced by Baerbock’s statements of solidarity on Twitter.

In the course of this solidarity, the Foreign Minister relies on dialogue. At their last meeting, the former leader of the Greens rejected the delivery of arms, as demanded by Ukraine. This puts her in line with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who only confirmed Germany’s “clear course” on Sunday.

After Baerbock’s visit to Kiev, the federal government promised Ukraine 5,000 helmets instead of arms exports. In Ukraine, this decision was even understood as “a failure to provide assistance”*. Ukraine continues to demand arms deliveries, most recently sent a arms delivery wish list to Berlin. It is eagerly awaited how Baerbock will comment on this list and what additional demands Ukraine may have. A press conference by Baerbock and Kulebas is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. German time.

Ukraine crisis: Baerbock in Kiev – Scholz in Washington

On Monday evening, Baerbock wants to travel from Kiev to eastern Ukraine. A visit to the so-called contact line in the Donbass, which separates areas under Ukrainian control from the pro-Russian separatist regions, is planned there. The original plan was for Baerbock to travel to the contact line with her French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian. However, Le Drian will now accompany President Macron to Moscow and Kiev on Monday and Tuesday.

Also on the agenda at the beginning of the week is a much-anticipated appointment by the Federal Chancellor. Olaf Scholz* will be received by US President Joe Biden* in the White House on Monday. In the Ukraine conflict, international crisis diplomacy is thus being continued at the highest level. (as/AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA