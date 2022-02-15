Home page politics

Annalena Baerbock (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Foreign Minister. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s meeting with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated her call for Russian troops to withdraw from Ukraine’s borders.

Berlin/Madrid – The responsibility for de-escalation lies “clearly with Russia,” she said before her inaugural visit to NATO partner Spain on Tuesday.

«On the borders with Ukraine, the fate of an entire country and its population is at stake due to the Russian troop deployment. The situation is extremely dangerous and can escalate at any time,” warned the minister. Scholz is traveling to Moscow on Tuesday to try to reduce tensions in the Ukraine crisis.

During her short visit to Madrid, the Green politician will hold talks with her Spanish colleague José Manuel Albares. Baerbock emphasized that “in this extremely dangerous crisis” the West must make it clear “with all consistency” that it stands united behind the European peace order that has been built up over decades. Spain is one of the most important and closest partners. Because of the Ukraine crisis, Spain has deployed four fighter jets to Bulgaria and sent three warships to the Black Sea.

Germany also wants to work closely with Spain in the areas of ecological transition, global climate diplomacy, a European migration policy and stability in Europe’s southern neighborhood, emphasized the Greens politician. She will also talk to Albares about this.

A meeting with representatives of the special prosecutor’s office for violence against women was also planned. A ministry spokesman said the talks will deal with the legal situation of women and the prosecution of violent crimes against women. (dpa)