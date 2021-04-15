The situation in eastern Ukraine is worsening. Russian troops have positioned themselves on the border. Turkey is now assuring Kiev of support – also militarily.

Istanbul – New alliances are emerging in the Ukraine crisis: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Selenskyj met in Istanbul last Saturday. The subject of the meeting was, among other things, the major troop transfers from Russia to the Ukrainian border. The Turkish President already spoke of a “strategic partnership” with Ukraine.

Erdogan also said the developments on the border with Ukraine are “worrying” and pledged support for Ukraine. He also liked Zelenskyi’s plan to bring Ukraine into NATO. Turkey, of all places, took the side of Ukraine – more clearly than ever before. Turkey was Russia’s partner for a long time, but the interests of the two countries are increasingly drifting apart and Kiev is relying on military cooperation with Ankara. Vladimir Putin does not seem to like this at all, reports world.

Russia suspends all charter flights to Turkey – is the reason really the corona pandemic?

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova suspended all charter flights to Turkey on Monday. The minister is entrusted with the fight against Covid and cited the worrying epidemiological situation in Turkey as the reason. The many Russian tourists who wanted to fly to the holiday country have to stay in Russia. Golikova did not speak of a political decision. However, it looks as if the decision was not entirely due to the corona pandemic. It could also be a targeted message to Turkish President Erdogan. The tourism industry in Turkey will record great losses due to the lack of holidaymakers. Just a few days ago Putin had spoken to Erdogan about hygiene concepts in Turkey, reported world.

Ukraine probably needs every possible ally – Turkey’s reasons are more complex

For Ukraine, cooperation with Turkey seems useful: Russia is a great power and every ally seems welcome in the conflict with Putin. But what are the benefits for Turkey? Ankara’s reasons are far more complex, because Erdogan is concerned with the balance of power in the Black Sea.

The Russian annexation of Crimea was not only a question of security for Ukraine, but also for Turkey, she analyzed world. Russia’s coastline has more than doubled since 2014 and is now 1200 kilometers long. Turkey is on the other side of the Black Sea. In 2019 Erdogan said at a security conference in Istanbul that the Black Sea had almost become a “Russian lake” and at the same time appealed to NATO to show its presence there. The fact that Erdogan is now assuring the Ukrainian side of Turkish support is also a sign for Russia.

According to Turkish information, however, the USA has canceled the sending of two warships into the Black Sea. The passage through the Turkish Bosphorus Strait announced for April 14 and 15 has been withdrawn, the state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday evening, citing diplomatic channels. According to the original announcement from last week, the ships should remain in the Black Sea until May 4th. At first it was not known whether the passage would take place at a later date. It was not known whether the original plans were linked to the renewed escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. (dp)