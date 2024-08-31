CNN: Umerov confirmed that he handed over to the US a list of targets for strikes on Russian territory

Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov confirmed in an interview with CNN that he had given the US authorities a list of targets for strikes on Russian territory.

According to him, the administration of US leader Joe Biden is still considering the request to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons against targets deep inside the Russian Federation. “I hope that we have been heard,” Umerov said.

Earlier, CNN reported that the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, and Umerov held a meeting with representatives of the Biden administration to persuade them to lift the ban. The TV channel’s publication said that Ukrainian representatives were supposed to present Washington with a list of priority targets, without strikes on which it would be difficult to change the course of military action towards Ukraine.