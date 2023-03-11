Kyiv (agencies)

The Ukrainian army announced yesterday that its soldiers repelled more than 100 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in Bakhmut.

Yesterday, a barrage of missiles killed 9 civilians and cut off electricity in several cities, but there was general relief thanks to the reduced risk of a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhia reactor, after electricity was restored to the site after it was briefly disconnected from the Ukrainian electricity grid. Ukraine said that its defenses shot down many drones and missiles, but Russia also fired at it 6 hypersonic missiles from the Kinjal system, which it was unable to stop in any way. On the battlefield, the fighting saw an apparent shift in direction, with Ukraine deciding to continue the defense of Bakhmut, a city that bore the brunt of Russia’s onslaught over the winter in the bloodiest battle of the war. Moscow says that Bakhmut is important, as it considers it a step to secure the perimeter of the Donbass region, which is a primary goal of the fighting.

Politically, CIA Director William Burns described the upcoming months as decisive on the battlefield in Ukraine. He added that the Russian president is not ready for any negotiations at the present time.