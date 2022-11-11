In a statement, the Main Intelligence Department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry demanded that any Russian forces still in the city surrender immediately.
part of Russia
The Ukrainian assertion was preceded by the Kremlin’s declaration that all of Kherson and its capital were part of Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the Kherson region “belongs to the Russian Federation.”
He added in the first comment of the Russian presidency on the withdrawal of its forces from Kherson, which was announced on Wednesday: “There can be no change. The Russian presidency does not regret the great celebration during which Vladimir Putin announced in September the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia, including Kherson.”
Peskov refused to comment on the withdrawal from Kherson, which constitutes a strong setback 9 months after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, while this city, the only Ukrainian regional capital, was occupied by Russia.
Russian withdrawal
- Russia announced on Friday that it had completed the withdrawal of its forces from the western bank of the Dnipro River, after confirming that it had taken a “difficult decision” to withdraw in light of the advance of Ukrainian forces.
- “Today at 5 a.m. Moscow time, the transfer of Russian soldiers to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River was completed. Not a single piece of military equipment and weapons was left on the western bank,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on social media.
- According to Russian military sources, 20 thousand soldiers and 3.5 thousand military units were transferred to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson during the past 3 days.
- Pro-Russian authorities in Kherson indicated that more than 70,000 civilians remained on the western bank of the Dnipro River, from which the Russians withdrew.
- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Thursday that it would take at least a week for Russia to withdraw its forces from the southern city of Kherson, and that winter would slow operations on the battlefield, giving both sides a chance to regroup.
- Reznikov explained that Russia had 40,000 troops in the Kherson region and still had troops in and around the city and on the western bank of the Dnipro River.
- The Ukrainian official noted that: “It is not easy to withdraw these forces from Kherson in a day or two. It will take at least a week,” acknowledging the difficulty of predicting Russia’s actions.
