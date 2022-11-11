In a statement, the Main Intelligence Department of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry demanded that any Russian forces still in the city surrender immediately.

part of Russia

The Ukrainian assertion was preceded by the Kremlin’s declaration that all of Kherson and its capital were part of Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that the Kherson region “belongs to the Russian Federation.”

He added in the first comment of the Russian presidency on the withdrawal of its forces from Kherson, which was announced on Wednesday: “There can be no change. The Russian presidency does not regret the great celebration during which Vladimir Putin announced in September the annexation of four Ukrainian regions to Russia, including Kherson.”

Peskov refused to comment on the withdrawal from Kherson, which constitutes a strong setback 9 months after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, while this city, the only Ukrainian regional capital, was occupied by Russia.

Russian withdrawal