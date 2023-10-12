Ukraine confirms the downing of 28 drones. The Ukrainian Air Force announced that the Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 28 out of 33 Russian drones, today, Thursday.

The Air Force said, in a statement via the “Telegram” application, “Russia attacked Ukrainian territory with drones from the northern and southern directions (the Russian Belgorod region and the Chuda Cape region in the Crimean peninsula),” according to what the Ukrainian National News Agency “Ukrinform” reported.

The statement added that a total of 33 drones were launched, explaining that air defense units operated in at least six regions in Ukraine.

The statement confirmed that aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, mobile firing teams, and electronic warfare units contributed to repelling the air attack.

He stated that Ukrainian forces shot down 28 out of 33 drones, which is impossible to verify through an independent source.