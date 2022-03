How did you feel about this matter?

Ukrainian firefighters and security personnel at the site of a building hit by Russian missiles in Kiev.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Ukrainian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyktold EFE on Wednesday (30) that there was a “partial withdrawal of enemy units” on the outskirts of Kiev, the day after Russia promised to reduce the presence of its troops in the Ukrainian capital.

“However, we cannot yet speak of a full-scale withdrawal,” the spokesman clarified, noting that “it is too early to know what Russia’s intentions are.”

In the negotiations that took place on Tuesday in Istanbul for a ceasefire, Russia promised to significantly reduce its activities in Kiev and the city of Chernigov, although there were night attacks in both places.

Motuzyanyk said these Russian units from the center of the country were withdrawing eastwards towards Donetsk and Lugansk provinces, in line with recent Russian statements that they had already completed the “first phase of the operation”.

Motuzyanyk pointed out that it takes hundreds of thousands of troops to take a city like Kiev, which Russia does not currently have, and that “the enemy” has also failed in its attempt to dominate strategic Odessa, where they have only managed to launch ” reconnaissance”, with small strikes from the coast to find out where Ukraine is responding.

According to the spokesman, in the areas occupied by Russia, mainly in Donbas, its troops “continue to use high-precision weapons to destroy critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine”, in addition to organizing the deployment of reinforcements and maintaining the repression against civilians in a “attempt to impose an occupation authority over the territories they temporarily control”.

According to data from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, during this war the Russian army lost more than 17,300 soldiers, 605 tanks, 1,723 armored vehicles, 131 planes and the same number of helicopters.