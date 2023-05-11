A Russian brigade has abandoned its positions in the city of bakhmut during the Victory Day commemorations. A video captured from a drone and in the first person reveals the moment in which the Russian tanks fire while the soldiers escape of the area, leaving behind “500 corpses”.

This fact has been shared in international media, as an act of the Wagner Group that humiliates the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed through his official Telegram account that a russian brigadewho sought to take absolute control of Bakhmut, have abandoned their positions. According to the published message, the Ukrainian brigade assures that the Russians left behind “500 corpses”.

The boss of the wagner group, Prigozhin, had previously mentioned the breakout of the Russian army’s 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, accusing them of abandoning their positions after losing “three square kilometers” in a strategic area. Prigozhin claimed that the Russians suffered the loss of 500 men and fled without further ado.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was presiding over a military parade in Moscow to commemorate the victory over the Nazis in 1945 when questions were raised about why the state has failed to defend the country. This escape of the Russian brigade during such an important event is another blow to Putin’s image.

The Third Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Army reported that in two days they eliminated 64 Russian fighters and wounded 87 others in south-eastern Bakhmut where Ukrainian forces continue to defend the area they still control.

The video released shows tanks firing as Russian soldiers escape, with Ukrainian soldiers in pursuit.

According to the statement of the Ukrainian brigade, between the casualties russian meet mercenaries of the Wagner group. In addition, the capture of 5 Russian prisoners of war and the destruction of Russian military material are reported.

Colonel Andriy Biletsky of the Ukrainian national guard and former head of the Azov brigade has stated that the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade has defeated units of the Russian 72nd Brigade. According to Biletsky, the 6th and 8th companies of the Russian brigade were completely destroyed, and the reconnaissance force was also routed.

Despite the fact that Russia launched its offensive on Bakhmut in August last year and controls most of the municipality’s territory, it has not succeeded in completely driving out Ukrainian forces.

With information from La Razón