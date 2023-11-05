The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is investigating the death of 20 military brigades “Transcarpathia” after the Russian strike

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is investigating the death of 20 soldiers of the 128th mountain assault brigade “Transcarpathia” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after a Russian missile strike. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov on his Facebook page. (banned in Russia; owned by Meta corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

According to him, he instructed the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense to conduct an investigation into the death of 20 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers.

Earlier it was reported that a reconnaissance group of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Unit of the Russian Airborne Forces destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters who were trying to hold a stronghold in the area of ​​Verbovoy and Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, after an unsuccessful attempt to attack Russian positions. It was hit by cannon artillery.