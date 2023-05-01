An industrial enterprise in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk region, was damaged, head of the region’s military administration Sergei Lysak said on May 1.

“An industrial enterprise was damaged in Pavlograd. There was a fire that the rescuers have already tamed,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The incident happened on April 30th. Strong explosions in the region were reported by the Ukrainian media, at 21:30 an air raid alert was announced. The chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov, said that the Russian military had attacked railway lines and warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants. The Ukrainian army planned to use these resources during the counteroffensive.

Russian troops began to strike at critical objects in Ukraine from October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in turn that all targets hit are related to the military potential of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

