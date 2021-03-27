Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted exercises using Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Bayraktar TB2 on the territory of the Tendrovskaya Spit island, located in the Black Sea. On March 27, the agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

The photographic materials indicating the route of the exercises show that the takeoff and landing of the vehicles took place at the airfield in Nikolaev.

On the territory of the Tendrovskaya Spit, there is a multifunctional naval training ground of Ukraine, where the military personnel practice, in particular, the landing of amphibious assault forces on the unequipped coast, as well as artillery firing at targets on the coast.

Earlier, on March 24, it was reported that Ukraine held military exercises on the border with Crimea. The commander of the combined forces of the Ukrainian army, Sergei Naev, noted that the artillerymen had completed several dozen combat training exercises.

On December 24, 2020, it was reported that Ukrainian missilemen were training to launch missile strikes at a simulated enemy in the Kherson region.