Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted exercises over the Black Sea off the coast of the Kherson region: their purpose was to practice the use of Bayraktar TB2 attack drones from Turkey. On Saturday, March 27, reports TASS with reference to the information agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine “Armiyainform”.

According to the agency, during the exercise, Bayraktar TB2 drones flew from mainland Ukraine to the Tendrovskaya Spit island in the Black Sea and practiced maneuvering training tasks.

On December 14 last year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the signing of an agreement with Turkey on the production of corvettes and attack drones for the Ukrainian army. In 2019, Kiev purchased and tested Bayraktar devices: it is planned to equip them with MAM-L high-precision bombs from the Turkish company Roketsan. According to unofficial data, the amount of this contract was $ 69 million.

On February 28, it was reported that a military expert, editor-in-chief of the magazine “Arsenal of the Fatherland” Viktor Murakhovsky questioned the statement of Haluk Bayraktar – the manufacturer of the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 attack drones – about their invulnerability to Russian electronic warfare (EW).