An exceptional line-up for the concert ‘Play music stop war, with Sant’Egidio in concert for peace’ which will be staged on Saturday 13 May in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. A musical marathon that will see, for the second consecutive year, names beloved by the public alternating on stage, coming from different musical scenes, but united by the desire to make a loud and clear “no to war” heard with their music. This year, on stage Fiorella Mannoia, Mr. Rain, Irene Grandi, Alfa, Gaia, Fasma, Bugo, Rancore, Eugenio In Via di Gioia, Leo Pari, Stefano Lentini + Adorno Quartet, Raiz, Fellow, Fiat 131, Serena Brancale , Wrongonyou, Federica Carta, Lorenzo Lepore and many other surprises. The big event, with free admission, will be hosted by Ema Stokholma and Clementino.

The concert will kick off at 6pm with the 12 finalists of the “Play Music Stop Violence” music contest, promoted by the Youth for Peace movement and conducted by Giulia Luzi and Andrea Dianetti. Young emerging artists and bands will offer their original songs in the splendid setting of Piazza del Popolo in the name of peace, solidarity and inclusion. From 8 pm the big names in music will perform, who will join their voices to ask for an end to the war in Ukraine and every war and to support the humanitarian aid that the Community of Sant’Egidio is sending to the areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine .

“We are witnessing a piecemeal third world war. Many, too many, old and new conflicts are taking place, often in general silence. It’s time to move on and end the war once and for all. This concert aims to launch a cry for peace through music”, explains Stefano Orlando, head of youth activities of the Community of Sant’Egidio.

“From the heart of Rome we will spread a message of peace, freedom and solidarity through music and participation. It will be an extraordinary and unique event, which we are happy to support and promote – declares the councilor for Major Events, Tourism, Sport and Fashion of Rome Capital, Alessandro Onorato – We have made Piazza del Popolo, one of the most evocative in the world, available to launch a universal message of trust and hope. I thank Sant’Egidio for promoting this initiative and all the volunteers involved in the organization, a fundamental contribution precisely because it is so vital in spreading the culture of peace”.

The initiative obtained the patronage and contribution of the Department of Major Events, Tourism, Sport and Fashion of Rome Capital, the Lazio Region and Siae and has Rai Radio 2 as its Main Media Partner. The event, under the artistic direction by Massimo Martelli and Rossella Rizzi and with the collaboration of Andrea Perroni, Giorgio Cipressi and Giovanna Palombini, is organized within the project Valori in Circolo, selected by Con i Bambini as part of the Fund for the fight against child educational poverty, and thanks to the support of Invitalia and Intesa Sanpaolo. Con i Bambini is a communication partner for the event. Among the partners Atac, Comunicazione Globale Promotion Srl and MEI

Access to the concert area will be possible from 5pm. Free tickets can be booked on event website.