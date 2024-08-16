Home policy

Ukraine is advancing further in Russia’s border region of Kursk. However, the US is unclear about how to position itself for the successful use of US weapons in Kursk.

Kiev/Washington, DC – Ten days after the surprise advance of Ukrainian forces into the western Russian border region of Kursk (August 6), Kiev has achieved further successes on enemy territory. Ukraine is currently said to be occupying around 70 towns in the Kursk Oblast, while Vladimir Putin is withdrawing more and more of his troops from other fronts and moving them to Kursk. Now the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, has spoken out about the situation in Kursk and future support for Ukraine from the USA.

Ukraine advance in Kursk: Kirby announces new military aid in the fight against Putin’s Russia

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Moscow is sending reinforcements to the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have made surprising progress in the Kursk push over the past eight days, but exact information on the number of new troops being deployed was not available.

“It is not clear to us how much they (Russia, editor’s note) are going to do, I mean how many troops they are going to send there, what their intentions are, or what they are doing to counter the advance of the Ukrainians on the ground,” Kirby is told by the Kyiv-Post during a routine White House briefing. Washington, DC is in contact with Ukraine “in real time” to track details of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“In the meantime, we will continue to ensure that Ukraine has the weapons and capabilities it needs to defend itself,” the US Security Council coordinator said, adding that the US would announce new military aid packages for Ukraine “in the coming weeks”.

Biden finds it difficult to legitimize further US weapons for Ukraine as long as the exact targets in Kursk are unclear

On the other hand, the news agency quoted Reuters on Thursday (15 August) an anonymous high-ranking US official expressed a somewhat different view: According to him, it is currently difficult for the administration of the still incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden to either approve or condemn the use of US weapons on the front line in Kursk by Ukraine without knowing the exact objectives or the concrete scope of the operation.

“The politics will become more complicated as Ukraine advances further into Russia without defining the objectives (of the operation, editor’s note),” the US official added in his statement on condition of anonymity. If Ukraine takes over villages and attacks non-military targets with American weapons and equipment, this could raise fundamental questions, he also warned.

Ukraine war is likely to be one of the central issues in the US election campaign in November

Less than three months before the US election (November 5), the Ukraine war, which has been ongoing since February 2022, is becoming an increasingly important political issue in the election campaign tens of thousands of kilometers away from the fronts in Ukraine and Russia. On Thursday (August 15), the US political magazine Politicothat US President Biden is open to sending long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

How the Democrats Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz and Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance on the Republican side stand on the Ukraine war in terms of foreign policy will become clearer in the public TV duel between the two running mates on October 1st – or at least that is what many voters in the USA hope. “Here is what needs to happen now,” Ryan Clancy wrote on Thursday in The Hilla renowned newspaper for political news from Washington.

“Both former President Trump and Vice President Harris must explain in detail how they plan to deal with Israel and Ukraine if elected. Nothing we have heard so far has come anywhere close to meeting that standard,” Clancy stressed. He continued: “Trump has of course promised that he will end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, but he has not given any details on how he would do that,” Clancy continued. “If they are indeed planning a radical break with Ukraine or Israel, voters deserve to know now, especially considering that most Americans are still in favor of providing aid to Ukraine,” he concluded. (fh)