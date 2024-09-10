WSJ: A watershed has formed between the military and civilians in Ukraine

A gap has formed between the military and the civilian population in Ukraine. A Ukrainian serviceman complained about this, reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Many soldiers fighting in the east say that a divide has formed between those fighting and residents of the country’s major cities (…),” the article says.

One of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) does not understand why society pretends that nothing is happening. At the same time, the founder of “Azov” (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) Andriy Biletsky explained that it is natural for those who were not sent to the front to live normally. According to him, it is impossible to stop life and call up the entire population.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces complained about sending insufficiently trained soldiers to the front. According to a 37-year-old Ukrainian soldier, the fighters who had just arrived at his unit from the training center were sent to the trenches on the front line the very next day. He noted that this threatens large losses among inexperienced soldiers.