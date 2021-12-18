Ukraine wants to receive from its Western partners not only defensive, but also offensive weapons. This was announced by the Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov on Saturday, December 18.

“If the Danish government <...> takes a tough stance and begins to contact partners, including from the alliance countries and the EU, and there is real assistance with weapons, technologies for Ukraine, then this will stop the aggressor and he will not go on the offensive. By armament, I mean, not only of a defensive nature, but also of an offensive one, ”Reznikov said at a briefing following talks with his Danish counterpart Trine Bramsen.

He also said that economic and political sanctions should be introduced against Russia.

“We will defend ourselves, but help us. We need electronic warfare, electronic reconnaissance, anti-missile systems, cyber defense, we need to strengthen our fleet, ”the Minister of Defense asked.

On December 17, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian authorities are fooling their citizens, turning them against Russia. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are broadcasting hostility towards the Russian Federation, as a result of which the relations between the states are “chopped off in the bud.”

Earlier that day, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. The documents have already been transferred to Washington and its allies. As follows from the documents, in particular, the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

In addition, on December 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the involvement of Ukraine in NATO and the prospect of deploying NATO strike missile systems near the borders of the Russian Federation are an unacceptable threat to security. Moscow demands the withdrawal of the decision of the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine and Georgia will become members of the alliance. However, the West is not ready for this, Ryabkov added.