The head of the “Operator of the GTS of Ukraine” Serhiy Makogon complained in his Facebook-Account on the reduction of the transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian territory, stating that it is important for Kiev not to allow the completion of the construction of “Nord Stream-2”.

“Gas transit through Ukraine is not only a significant income, but an important element of the energy and military security of Ukraine,” he wrote.

Makogon also said that after the launch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, transit to Turkey, Greece and Bulgaria was completely transferred from Ukraine to new gas pipelines. In addition, since April 1, gas supplies to Romania are fully ensured from Bulgaria through the Turkish Stream.

According to him, now in the southern direction through Ukraine, transit is carried out only for consumers from Moldova. “For Ukraine, this means an additional loss of 10-12 billion cubic meters of transit annually,” concluded the head of the operator.

In March, the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine increased, as Europe ceased to be abnormally warm. So, at the end of February, Gazprom pumped 106 million cubic meters through Ukraine. At the same time, from February 17 to 26, the figure averaged 79 million cubic meters per day (with a minimum result of 66.2 million on February 20). In addition, Gazprom booked significantly more transit volumes for February: 123.2 million cubic meters per day.