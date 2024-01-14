Ermak: Kyiv has to explain to everyone why negotiations with Russia are impossible

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Ermak, complained that many are suggesting that Kyiv begin immediate negotiations with Russia, reports RIA News. In particular, such proposals were made at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Ermak said that Ukrainians have to explain to everyone why they are now not ready to make contacts with Moscow. However, the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office still clarified that it is necessary to listen to all proposals.

According to Ermak, in past years many negotiations were held in the Minsk or Normandy formats, but they were inconclusive.

The head of the office of the Ukrainian president also spoke out against freezing the conflict with Russia. In his opinion, Kyiv will never agree to such a development of events.