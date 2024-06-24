Lutsenko: Russia destroyed defense against drones in Ukraine for half a billion dollars

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have spent half a billion dollars on structures designed to protect energy infrastructure from Russian drones. Former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko talks about this told in an interview on the YouTube channel of ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Borislav Bereza.

According to him, the defense did not work because instead of drones, substations were attacked with missiles. “It was all destroyed,” he pointed out. The politician also wondered who came up with the idea to allocate such a significant amount for protection solely against drones.

CNN previously reported that Ukraine will not be able to completely avoid power outages this winter. The authors of the publication emphasized that the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure are becoming more effective.