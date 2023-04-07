Mykhailo Podolyak said that the leaked information published by The New York Times contained “a very large amount of fake information,” adding that “Russia is trying to regain the initiative in the invasion,” according to Reuters..

In a written statement, he stated: “These are just ordinary elements of the KGB’s games. Nothing more“.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the Pentagon is investigating how documents were published on social media this week detailing plans to reinforce the Ukrainian army in preparation for the planned counterattack..

Podolyak stated, “Russia is looking for any ways to regain the initiative … in an attempt to influence the scenarios of plans for the counter-attack of Ukraine, to sow doubts and to bargain over … ideas, and finally to intimidate us with the extent of their knowledge of matters.”

For months, Ukrainian forces have been facing a Russian offensive in the east, centered around the city of Bakhmut. It hopes to launch a counterattack in the coming weeks or months, to retake Russian-controlled territory.

The American newspaper report said that the documents appear to have been “modified in certain parts.” One part gave an estimate of Ukrainian military losses, far higher than Western estimates available so far.

It is noteworthy that Ukraine does not disclose the extent of its losses, and deals with great sensitivity towards this matter.

The Ukrainian President’s office said in a statement that the headquarters of the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces discussed measures to prevent the leakage of military information at a meeting held on Friday. But the statement did not mention that a leak of information had occurred.